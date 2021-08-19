American Express Ranks No. 1 Among National Issuers in the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Customer Satisfaction Study for the Second Consecutive Year

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) received the number one ranking for customer satisfaction among national credit card issuers, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. In the study, American Express scored 838 (on a 1,000-point scale), surpassing the national issuer average by 29 points. American Express ranked highest in several areas including communication, benefits and services, and key moments.

“On behalf of all our colleagues, we are honored to earn the top spot among national issuers in the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study for a second year in a row,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects the tremendous work of our colleagues and their commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We have the best customers in the world, and we thank them for placing their trust in us every day and for recognizing what makes being with American Express so special.”

This is the 11th time American Express has earned a highest ranking in the 15 years that J.D. Power has conducted the study.1 The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study measured satisfaction in six key categories: communication, benefits and services, rewards, credit card terms, key moments, and interaction. The results are based on responses from more than 21,000 consumer credit card customers collected from September 2020 through June 2021.

Over the past year, American Express has continued to enhance the overall experience for Card Members through a variety of new offerings, experiences, and services that build on the many benefits they already enjoy, from Purchase Protection, Payment Flexibility, Membership Rewards, Amex Offers, and much more. Here are a few highlights:

Celebrating its Member Community: The company’s first-ever Membership+Week in June provided U.S. Consumer and Small Business Card Members with a wide range of offers, moments, and experiences across retail, dining, wellness, entertainment, and travel. These included complimentary access for Card Members to an American Express UNSTAGED performance by multi-platinum and award-winning TDE recording artist SZA, exclusive access to purchase tickets for a virtual dining class with world-renowned chef and founder of Momofuku, David Chang, mediation sessions from Calm, and workout classes by Equinox+.

Digital Advancements: American Express made several enhancements to its mobile app including turning on Dark Mode to make it more comfortable for users to manage their accounts in low light, launched new features like Digital Receipts to give Card Members more visibility into their purchases, and features like Send & Split™ which enhances the way Card Members settle up with other Venmo and PayPal users. They can send money to friends with more flexibility and without the standard Venmo or PayPal credit card fee. 2 They can also split their Amex purchases with other Venmo and PayPal users and get paid back directly to their Card, all within the Amex App 3 (enrollment required and terms apply).

Supporting Small Businesses: American Express has committed more than $300 million over 2020 and 20214 to help jumpstart spending at small merchants through its largest ever global Shop Small campaign in 2020 and other marketing.

This J.D. Power award is just one of the many accolades American Express has received across the world, capturing the top ranking from J.D. Power in the U.S. for being %231+in+customer+satisfaction+with+credit+card+wesbites+and+mobile+credit+card+apps as well as %231+in+customer+satisfaction+with+personal+loans. For more information about the J.D. Power 2021 Credit Card Satisfaction Study, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.jdpower.com%2Fpr-id%2F2021095.

1 American Express ranked No. 1 in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (tie), 2017, 2020, and 2021.

2 PayPal charges a fee to Send to non-US recipients. The charge on your American Express Card for transactions that add money to your Amex Send account is subject to terms that apply to Card charges, including the Card’s purchase APR.

3 iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.

4 Our commitment of more than $300M supports Card Member offers, as well as marketing to encourage customers in select countries to support small businesses in 2020 and 2021.

