Gillette Deodorant (NYSE: PG) announced today that baseball icon CC Sabathia will join Max Homa and Will Zalatoris in The 72 Club, a nationwide initiative to help golfers of all skill levels feel and play their best.

“Golf has been a huge part of my life since retiring from baseball, which makes it even more exciting to join Gillette Deodorant for The 72 Club,” said Sabathia. “I’m always looking for ways to perform at my best on the links, and it’s awesome that Gillette Deodorant is giving all golfers another way to be recognized for working on their game and rewarded for getting closer to par.”

Starting on August 29, Golfers can join The 72 Club by registering with TheGrint, a leading golf scoring app with millions of downloads worldwide. With TheGrint, golfers can track their scores, earn their place in The 72 Club by shooting a net 72, and receive a personalized email featuring a special offer on Gillette Deodorant. In addition, 100 random winners will also receive a Gillette 72 Club golf shirt.

“We're excited about partnering with Gillette on The 72 Club," said Jose Torbay, CEO and Co-Founder, TheGrint. "Our mission at TheGrint is to change the way people experience the game on and off the course, and we believe that this program and our partnership provide golfers with that type of opportunity."

Previous to signing up via TheGrint, players had the chance to be inducted into The 72 Club by participating in Nextgengolf’s City Tour, which annually provides casual and competitive golf leagues for thousands of players and is led by PGA Professionals nationwide. Nextgengolf is a wholly owned subsidiary of the PGA of America. Gillette Deodorant will be a lead sponsor of the season-ending City Tour Championship Sept. 4-5, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin (site of the 44th Ryder Cup), giving amateurs a chance to play a world-class course.

Gillette and Nextgengolf are celebrating via social media those golfers who have shot a 72 or better in qualifying tournaments, and will award a select number of random winners custom wedges. Gillette will also enhance the championship with title sponsorship of the event’s kickoff party on Sept. 3, 72 Club-themed onsite experiences and prizing opportunities for golfers, special gift boxes featuring a Gillette-branded golf hat and a sample of Invisible Solid Deodorant, and by inducting its winners into The 72 Club. Golfers who are interested in learning more about The 72 Club can visit Nextgengolf.

“PGA members have been hosting City Tour tournaments around the country, and we’re delighted that Gillette has chosen to support these competitive events moving forward,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Amateur golfers are the lifeblood of our game, as our PGA Members and Coaches enable them to play better golf and enjoy the game every day. With Nextgengolf’s City Tour, we’re able to support amateur golfers and help them elevate their game to strive to compete in its national championship.”

Gillette Deodorant will also be supporting the people who push golfers to reach their peak performance: caddies. Through a partnership with The Caddie Network, Gillette Deodorant has been featured on select caddies’ shirts during tournaments, while also creating and distributing content featuring Homa, Zalatoris and their respective caddies to show how they work with the pros on their game.

“Caddies are easily the most untapped resource in golf, being the key behind every sensational performance you’ve seen during the majors,” said John von Stade, Co-Founder, The Caddie Network. “We’re thrilled that Gillette Deodorant wants to tell their story and showcase all they do to bring out the best of their golfer on the course, because there are some phenomenal stories to tell on the Tour.”

To promote The 72 Club, Gillette Deodorant brought along a number of TikTok influencers to show off their skills. Viral golfers Garrett Clark, Joshua Kelley and the Bryan Brothers have been challenging golfers everywhere with their signature trick shots on the course. Golfers can expect even more content to come from Homa and Zalatoris, who will be helping fans make their way into the Club through the rest of the year.

“Working with Gillette Deodorant on The 72 Club has been great so far, as we’ve helped golfers around the country improve their game while staying dry on the course,” said Will Zalatoris. “With the thousands of amateurs signing up for the City Tour, we’ll be having a new class of members joining me in The 72 Club very soon.”

While the number 72 has an important significance in golf, it also represents the hours of sweat protection delivered by Gillette’s Invisible Solid Deodorant. Golfers sweat, get run-down and can lose focus on the course, so Gillette Deodorant is there to keep them smelling and feeling fresh for 72 hours. Gillette Deodorant removes the distractions of odor on the course, allowing players to focus and hit their peak performance.

More information on Gillette’s Deodorant can be found on Gillette%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005538/en/