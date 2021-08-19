Logo
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints Experienced Electric Vehicle Engineer and Announces its Commercial Electric Utility Vehicle Range

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc ( ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the company has recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies and is currently negotiating five acquisitions in total.

ILUS has developed, manufactures, and already sells the world’s first 6-wheeled electric utility vehicle known as the E-Raptor. With a range of up to 60 miles and a loading capacity of 3,500 pounds, the E-Raptor 6x6 is the leading heavy duty electric utility vehicle for industrial, agricultural, and commercial applications. ILUS is now expanding on its current vehicle to offer a comprehensive E-Raptor range of commercial electric utility vehicles (UTVs). This range will offer zero emissions, small to medium load bearing capacity with off-road and on-road capability for the purpose of carrying out specific tasks with more efficacy than traditional passenger vehicles.

In addition to the E-Raptor 6x6 UTV’s, ILUS will offer a 4x4 version, Flatbed version in 4x4 and 6x6 derivatives and an E-Raptor response vehicle with 2 or 4 seats and customizable accessory packages for the public safety sector. The E-Raptor 4x4 is designed to have increased speed and manoeuvrability along with the ability to carry up to 2,200 pounds, making it suitable for multiple applications such as rapid emergency response, maintenance, agriculture, and construction. The Flatbed will be able to transport up to 3,500 pounds and have a longer load-bed than the standard 4x4 or 6x6 vehicle, making it suitable for hauling larger goods in various utility applications. The E-Raptor response vehicle will be road legal on most roads which are posted up to 40 mph/64 kph, and it will include additional safety and comfort features such as 3-point seatbelts, a glass windshield with wipers, LED turn signals, greater suspension travel and adjustable seats for up to 4 passengers. This type of vehicle has already been requested by customers and partners and will be used for applications like campus or perimeter surveillance, event safety and last mile passenger transport, such as within large hotels and resorts.

To speed up development of the commercial electric UTV range, ILUS has recently appointed Kemal Cifti as its Senior Vehicle Engineer for electric vehicles. Kemal brings more than 15 years’ experience to the team, with a successful track record in the research, development, and design of Electric Vehicles. As a qualified Mechanical Engineer, Kemal worked for the automotive manufacturer, Daimler AG for 13 years where he fulfilled several senior roles, including that of Daimler’s Senior Project Manager in Japan where he worked on multiple electrical vehicle projects including Mercedes-Benz’s next generation Urban eTruck. Before joining ILUS, Kemal was working as Deputy Director of the R&D Centre for Volkan Firefighting Vehicles, one of Europe’s largest Firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Kemal’s appointment and the new commercial electric UTV range: “We are adding so many valuable members to our team and Kemal’s broad range of skills and experience will be a huge asset to us. With the growing requirement for commercial zero emissions vehicles and the success of our E-Raptor 6x6 combined with the experience we have on our team, increased manufacturing capacity and a growing global distribution network, it makes complete sense for us to push forward with a more comprehensive electric UTV range that will follow in the footsteps of the current E-Raptor 6x6 and lead the industry with its performance, capability and reliability.”

ILUS’ new commercial electric UTV range will be manufactured in the new European facility, which ILUS is in the process of acquiring. In this facility, ILUS will also be manufacturing FireBug’s lightweight co-polymer vehicle bodies and rapid response vehicles which will be distributed globally. Vehicle solutions for the US will be assembled in the US with components and vehicle bodies from the European factory, or with components coming from ILUS’ new US acquisitions.

Nick Link, CEO of ILUS, concluded with the following: “With the ability to manufacture on a large scale in Europe and with added manufacturing capability in the US, it is possible for us to expand our horizons and deliver even more innovative and disruptive technology to the global market. Yes, we are building on our strong second quarter and we are on track to deliver even better results in the third quarter, but we are also building a sustainable business which will deliver record breaking results in 2022 and beyond.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company ILUS.

