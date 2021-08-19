AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller to Appear Live Today on Cheddar News to Discuss Challenges Facing the Food Supply Chain and the Company's Advanced Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") ( AGRI), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, will be a guest today, August 19, 2021, on Cheddar Innovates airing on Cheddar News at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time with Baker Machado and Alicia Nieves. Mr. Mueller will be discussing current issues with the food supply chain in the United States and how AgriFORCE’s proprietary indoor growing system provides solutions to these mounting challenges.



Baker Machado and Alicia Nieves host Cheddar Innovates, a weekly morning business news show that explores the latest news in history, technology, science, and nature.

To listen to the interview, please go to: https://cheddar.com/live.

About Cheddar News

Cheddar is the leading post-cable news, media, and entertainment company. Cheddar broadcasts live on SlingTV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Philo, Twitter, Facebook Watch, Pluto, Xumo and more. Watched live by more than 6.5 million people each month, Cheddar also garners hundreds of millions of organic video views monthly across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn and other social & distributed video platforms. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

About AgriFORCE



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI) is an AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that changes the way plant cultivation and processing is done to provide more sustainable and better quality food, medicine and vaccines, nutraceuticals and plant based products and ingredients. The company has developed a proprietary facility and automated growing system IP for high-value crops focused on improving the way that plants are grown. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the “AgriFORCE Grow House.” The Company has designed its AgriFORCE Grow House to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while substantially eliminating the need for the use of pesticides and/or irradiation.

