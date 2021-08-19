Logo
Selective Unveils "Your Passion, Our Purpose" Brand Campaign Across TV, Radio, Print, and Digital Media

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Campaign Spotlights Commitment to Build Unique Insurance Solutions for Business Owners with Independent Agents

PR Newswire

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance today announced a new brand campaign, titled "Your Passion, Our Purpose," that highlights the unique insurance solutions created for business customers through a collaboration with Selective's best-in-class employees and independent insurance agents.

New Campaign Spotlights Commitment to Build Unique Insurance Solutions for Business Owners with Independent Agents

"At Selective, we know that while businesses may look similar, they are unique and need customized insurance plans," said Giunero Floro, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Selective. "Our new brand campaign uses creative storytelling to illustrate one of our core missions - to help protect business owners' passions that they work so hard to build."

The television commercial debuts on Saturday, August 21 and features a series of vignettes that illustrate how Selective and local independent agents collaborate to help protect each individual business so owners can focus on growing their businesses.

"Each vignette," Floro continues, "represents a few of the many market segments within Selective's areas of expertise, and features talent reflecting the diversity of our customers, agents, and employees. To help amplify the brand presence of Selective's distribution partners, all of the campaign assets can be co-branded for use in their local markets."

The "Your Passion, Our Purpose" brand campaign will run on network and cable TV, print, online, and radio, including Spanish-language radio stations, in the New York tri-state market as part of Selective's long-standing marketing partnerships. The campaign will target employees, customers, agents, and prospects. Creative assets will be shared through targeted digital, social media, and email campaigns across Selective's own channels and throughout other online platforms including YouTube.

To learn how to Be Uniquely Insured® by Selective, please visit www.Selective.com.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

Selective_Campaign_Media.jpg

Selective_Tagline_BeUniquelyInsured_RGB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY80004&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-unveils-your-passion-our-purpose-brand-campaign-across-tv-radio-print-and-digital-media-301358882.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY80004&Transmission_Id=202108191015PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY80004&DateId=20210819
