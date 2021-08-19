Mattress Firm Announces Extension Of Sales Partnership With Tempur Sealy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mattress Firm Announces Extension Of Sales Partnership With Tempur Sealy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension through 2025 to its current supply agreement with Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX). The news highlights Mattress Firm's commitment to providing customers with an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands.

MatressFirm_Logo.jpg

Mattress Firm entered into a three-year strategic sales partnership with Tempur Sealy in 2019, bringing a portfolio of innovative and highly sought-after products to consumers through Mattress Firm's 2,300+ locations nationwide, as well as on MattressFirm.com. Mattress Firm and Tempur Sealy partnered over the subsequent months to flawlessly execute an extensive product rollout across the country and train Mattress Firm's 6,200 Sleep ExpertsTM on attributes of Tempur Sealy products that deliver improved sleep to consumers. In January 2021, Tempur Sealy recognized Mattress Firm as the No. 1 Tempur-Pedic Retailer in the U.S. based on the volume of sales achieved during 2020. Mattress Firm also holds this distinction for Tempur Sealy's Stearns & Foster and Sealy brands.

"This extension of our agreement with Tempur Sealy underscores our mutual commitment to a long-term partnership," said John Eck, President and CEO for Mattress Firm. "With the additional certainty provided by this early extension, we are able to approach product innovation and address consumer needs collaboratively, and with renewed focus. We are very optimistic about what we can achieve together in the years ahead."

"Mattress Firm is a valued retail partner for Tempur Sealy, and the extension of our agreement supports our shared goal of improving lives through better, smarter sleep," added Scott Thompson, CEO and Chairman of Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

About Mattress Firm
For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,300 neighborhood stores and a robust product offering on mattressfirm.com, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Clark
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY80831&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-firm-announces-extension-of-sales-partnership-with-tempur-sealy-301359058.html

SOURCE Mattress Firm

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY80831&Transmission_Id=202108191027PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY80831&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment