Majority of Americans Believe Reducing Waste, Increasing Sustainability, Will Help Preserve National Parks

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Americans (84%) believe reducing waste can help preserve national parks for future generations, and a strong majority (83%) wish it were easier to take actions to reduce the amount of waste they generate, according to a new survey from the National Park Foundation and Tupperware Brands. The survey also found that 72% of Americans say they would be more likely to bring their own water bottle on a national park trip if they knew there would be water refilling stations. These latest findings build on past research commissioned by the National Park Foundation and other park partners.

"The findings of this nationwide survey suggest that more Americans are looking for ways to reduce their footprint and they want to make it easier for park visitors to access drinking water," said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth. "The National Park Foundation and Tupperware Brands are focused on helping meet this growing demand for more sustainable options through the installation of water refill stations – something that 82% of Americans believe will help reduce waste – and enhanced recycling infrastructure in our national parks."

The National Park Foundation and Tupperware Brands partnership announced earlier this year that they will support the National Park Service in diverting nearly 10 million single-use plastic bottles from landfills and contribute to enhanced education to support composting and recycling in parks. The partnership will also support the installation of clean water refill stations at national parks across the country.

As visitation at national parks is increasing and expected to continue to grow through the summer, access to drinking water is critical to help keep visitors safe and hydrated during their adventures.

"For 75 years, Tupperware has remained committed to nurturing a better future for people, communities, and the environment," said Tupperware Brands Chief Executive Officer and President Miguel Fernandez. "This research reinforces the critical need to make it easier for people to take actions to reduce the amount of waste they generate and do their part to preserve the beauty of our national parks. The installation of the water refill stations are just one impactful example of how the partnership is bringing this purpose to life in a real, actionable way – and we're proud to see some 86% of Americans who believe Tupperware's partnership with the National Park Foundation will have a positive impact on the parks, for them and future generations."

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe it is extremely or very important to make water refill stations more available in parks and 67% feel it is extremely or very important to increase sustainability in parks.

As part of their partnership, the National Park Foundation and Tupperware are providing grants that support the installation of water refill stations at the following park sites:

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument ( Florida )

) Fairbanks Alaska Public Lands Information Center ( Alaska )

) Great Basin National Park ( Nevada )

( ) National Mall and Memorial Parks ( Washington, DC )

) Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts ( Virginia )

) Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve ( Alaska )

At Great Basin National Park (Nevada) and Yellowstone National Park (Idaho, Montana, Wyoming), NPF and Tupperware Brands' support will help build upon ongoing efforts to teach a growing number of park visitors how to be environmental stewards and understand how their actions can keep national parks green through improved signage and new recycling sorting stations.

At Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (Alaska) and Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona), NPF and Tupperware Brands are helping to improve the parks' composting initiatives, including the addition of solar panels needed to operate the full-time food waste-composting program.

To learn more about our partnership, visit tupperware.com/national-park-foundation.

Research notes: Lake Research Partners designed and administered this survey of 1000 adults conducted online from May 11-17, 2021, using an opt-in panel of adults. The data were weighed slightly by gender, census region, age, race and ethnicity, and educational attainment, to reflect census population estimates, as well as by partisan identification. The margin of error for the total sample is +/-3.1% at the 95% confidence interval.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

ABOUT TUPPERWARE BRANDS

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

