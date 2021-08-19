Logo
NEOU Partners with iHeartMedia to Bring Fitness and Wellness to Americans Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Awareness of NEOU's Digital Fitness Content and Unique Offerings through a Multiplatform Marketing Campaign with the Country's Leading Audio Company

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOU, the live streaming and on-demand fitness and wellness marketplace today announced a marketing partnership with iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, to help build awareness and introduce NEOU's inspiring fitness content and experiences from over 100 studios and instructors to the masses. Through a multiplatform marketing campaign across iHeartMedia's audio network including broadcast radio, digital, podcast and social platforms, listeners will be introduced to a fitness offering with the most affordable price, the biggest variety of classes, and the best user experience in the world.

"iHeartMedia reaches 9 out of 10 Americans monthly, and we are excited to partner with a company like NEOU that is focused on promoting wellness and fitness, to help build further brand awareness of their robust, yet affordable product," said Peter Volynsky, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Ventures at iHeartMedia. "Our listeners rely on us for the best content and programming, and NEOU's mission and company objective of providing its users with easily accessible and affordable health and wellness services is a natural fit and a valuable offering for our audiences across various backgrounds and demographics."

"NEOU was created to democratize fitness and wellness, so that anyone, anywhere with a digital device could easily access high quality, effective workouts at an affordable price. With the strategic leadership and overall reach from iHeartMedia, we're now able to offer NEOU to people everywhere," says Nathan Forster, CEO and Co-Founder of NEOU. "We are looking forward to this tremendous opportunity to introduce our world-class product to new audiences everywhere."

NEOU has raised over $40 million to date and has a mission to make engaging and motivating fitness and wellness content easily accessible to everyone -- one person, one workout, one journey at a time. NEOU strives to constantly add new classes and content to its digital library for every wellness goal and fitness background. NEOU offers a variety of high-quality workouts, making each member's journey unique and every experience a personalized one. With genres including HIIT, meditation, yoga, Pilates, nutrition, strength training, kids, and more, alongside a passionate community of sweat enthusiasts, NEOU continues to create premium wellness content to help its members reach their very best.

To learn more or download the app, visit neoufitness.com.

Media Contact:
NEOU - Jaime Kinsley: (216) 299-1009, [email protected]
iHeartMedia – Angel Aristone (646) 343-2410, [email protected]

About iHeartMedia, Inc.
iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About NEOU
NEOU is a digital marketplace that offers unlimited access to live, on-demand, and interactive fitness and wellness content from world-class instructors and concepts -- anytime, anywhere. Always evolving, always updating, and Always On, NEOU is with you wherever you go, offering a vast variety of classes for all fitness levels, on devices you already own.

favicon.png?sn=NY79401&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neou-partners-with-iheartmedia-to-bring-fitness-and-wellness-to-americans-nationwide-301358906.html

SOURCE NEOU

