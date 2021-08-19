Persistent Cited as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype Report on Next Generation Hybrid Cloud Services

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been cited as a leader in the traditional outsourcing Archetype for hybrid and private cloud deployments in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype Report.

Persistent was also identified as a noteworthy player for its remote operations strategy in the managed services Archetype and for its focus on customer experience under the transformational archetype.

This Archetype Report examines four types of customers, or archetypes, that are looking for next-generation private and hybrid cloud services and solutions. The report evaluates the relative capabilities of 30 providers to deliver services to the four archetypes: traditional, managed services, transformational and pioneering.

The findings reflect the broad range of organizations embracing cloud in the past year and early adopters focus on security and compliance issues.

The report finds the top three criteria for selecting a service provider are automation capabilities, a good track record with business continuity plans and a strong infrastructure management program. Automation is an important consideration, particularly for large enterprises with siloed infrastructure spread around the globe.

Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader at ISG Provider Lens Research

"The pandemic helped companies recognize that outsourcing their IT infrastructure is a cost-effective way to align IT and business goals. In particular, Persistent is helping their clients with advanced cloud and automation skills that dramatically accelerate both cost efficiencies and deliver positive business outcomes."

Nitha Puthran, SVP, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services at Persistent Systems

"Being recognized by ISG for the strength of our cloud services is an important endorsement for our expertise, assets and most importantly, the value we deliver to our global clients. Our flexible approach meets organizations where they are in their cloud transformation journey. Our differentiated IP, accelerators, and partner ecosystem help to maximize business outcomes and accelerate time to market."

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype Reportis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase here.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage. A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Persistent



With over 14,500 employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.

www.persistent.com



Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs/

