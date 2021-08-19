Persistent Cited as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype Report on Next Generation Hybrid Cloud Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Persistent Cited as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype Report on Next Generation Hybrid Cloud Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reflects urgent need for hybrid and private cloud deployments across global enterprises

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been cited as a leader in the traditional outsourcing Archetype for hybrid and private cloud deployments in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype Report.

Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

Persistent was also identified as a noteworthy player for its remote operations strategy in the managed services Archetype and for its focus on customer experience under the transformational archetype.

This Archetype Report examines four types of customers, or archetypes, that are looking for next-generation private and hybrid cloud services and solutions. The report evaluates the relative capabilities of 30 providers to deliver services to the four archetypes: traditional, managed services, transformational and pioneering.

The findings reflect the broad range of organizations embracing cloud in the past year and early adopters focus on security and compliance issues.

The report finds the top three criteria for selecting a service provider are automation capabilities, a good track record with business continuity plans and a strong infrastructure management program. Automation is an important consideration, particularly for large enterprises with siloed infrastructure spread around the globe.

Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader at ISG Provider Lens Research

"The pandemic helped companies recognize that outsourcing their IT infrastructure is a cost-effective way to align IT and business goals. In particular, Persistent is helping their clients with advanced cloud and automation skills that dramatically accelerate both cost efficiencies and deliver positive business outcomes."

Nitha Puthran, SVP, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services at Persistent Systems

"Being recognized by ISG for the strength of our cloud services is an important endorsement for our expertise, assets and most importantly, the value we deliver to our global clients. Our flexible approach meets organizations where they are in their cloud transformation journey. Our differentiated IP, accelerators, and partner ecosystem help to maximize business outcomes and accelerate time to market."

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype Reportis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase here.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage. A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Persistent

With over 14,500 employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs/

Contacts
Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1-617-633-1635
[email protected]

Manohar Dhanakshirur
Archetype
+91-7506445361
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO80543&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-cited-as-leader-in-isg-provider-lens-archetype-report-on-next-generation-hybrid-cloud-services-301359040.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO80543&Transmission_Id=202108191011PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO80543&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment