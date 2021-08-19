Global Frontier Investments LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amryt Pharma PLC, Sells American Express Co

New Purchases: BABA, AMYT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amryt Pharma PLC, sells American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Frontier Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Global Frontier Investments LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Frontier Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+frontier+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,000 shares, 28.78% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 120,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 100,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Frontier Investments LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.