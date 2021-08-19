Global Frontier Investments LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amryt Pharma PLC, Sells American Express Co

For the details of Global Frontier Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+frontier+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Global Frontier Investments LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 245,000 shares, 28.78% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 120,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 100,000 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
Global Frontier Investments LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Global Frontier Investments LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Global Frontier Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Global Frontier Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Frontier Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Frontier Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Frontier Investments LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment