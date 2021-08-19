SusGlobal Retains Award Winning Architectural Firm ZAS to Design & Develop its Hamilton Organic Waste to Fertilizer Facility

Numerous awards for sustainable green design and development including LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) projects

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company has retained the award winning firm ZAS Architects to design and develop its recently purchased Hamilton facility.

Senior Principal at ZAS Architects, Paul Stevens, commented, "SusGlobal's new facility provides an opportunity to rethink how we approach the design of sustainable waste management facilities as integral sites in our city landscape. Guided by a strategy of healthy and resilient building design, the architecture converts a former industrial warehouse into a light-filled, inspiring workplace that will be welcoming to visitors, educators and the next generation of innovators. In our design we intentionally retained and highlighted elements of the existing building structure, such as the warehouse tower's steel beams, so they stand in parallel with SusGlobal's ethos as a leading driver in the circular economy."

The facility will be designed using Building Information Modelling (BIM) with advanced visualization, energy modelling and a high level of technical detailing to ensure building durability. Built on 3.26 acres, the 40,000 square foot facility will have a 65,000 metric tonne annual capacity to produce, distribute and warehouse $2 million worth daily of the Company's SusGro™ organic liquid fertilizer and other products that are provided under private label and sold through big box retailers, consumer lawn and garden suppliers, and for end use to the wine, cannabis and agriculture industries. With the addition of a further 11,000 square feet of office space and R&D labs, the Hamilton facility will also house the continued development of SusGlobal's proprietary formulations and branded liquid and dry organic fertilizers.

"ZAS's commitment to combining award-winning design and functionality with sustainable, environmentally responsible building makes them a perfect partner for SusGlobal in the build-out of our Hamilton facility. As Leaders in The Circular Economy® it is in our company's DNA to build, grow, and operate in a way that concurrently optimizes benefits for the environment and our business," stated Marc Hazout, President and CEO of SusGlobal.

About ZAS Architects + Interiors

ZAS Architects + Interiors Inc. is a full-service design firm offering expertise in all facets of architecture, planning, and interior design. With its head office located in Toronto, and branch offices in Vancouver and Dubai, the ZAS team is united in its dedication to the ongoing development of high-quality architecture, delivering results that are innovative, beautiful, and sustainable. The firm's notable works include the Vaughan Civic Centre Resource Library in Vaughan, York University's Bergeron Centre for Engineering Excellence and the Toronto Region Conservation Authority Headquarters, a mass timber, net zero carbon office building currently under construction. For more information, please visit www.zasa.com.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. To learn more about SusGlobal, please visit www.susglobalenergy.com or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

(646) 829-9701

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660424/SusGlobal-Retains-Award-Winning-Architectural-Firm-ZAS-to-Design-Develop-its-Hamilton-Organic-Waste-to-Fertilizer-Facility



