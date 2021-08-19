Intrado Digital Media Enhances Multi-lingual Capabilities within Industry Leading Webcasting Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intrado Digital Media Enhances Multi-lingual Capabilities within Industry Leading Webcasting Solution

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Technology partnership with Interprefy provides flexible, real-time audio interpretation in 26 languages

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced a partnership between Intrado Digital Media and Interprefy, a leader in cloud-based remote simultaneous interpretation solutions. The partnership enables the delivery of multi-lingual audio content in real-time for clients using Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning webcasting platform, Studio.

The managed interpretation experience seamlessly integrates within Intrado Digital Media’s webcasting solution, providing users with 26 language options to overlay as audio tracks on video presentations and the ability to select different interpreted slide presentation formats. Interprefy’s cloud-based software was built for interpreters to deliver their services without needing to be onsite, making it a cost-effective, flexible solution to reach global audiences in their preferred language in real-time via desktop or mobile, and on-demand or post-event replay.

“Event planners and organizers all over the world are thinking of new ways to integrate the virtual and in-person event model, including content delivery, to a dispersed global audience in multiple languages,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “As we transform traditional webcasts into interactive experiences, content delivery and enhancements for local markets continue to be a priority. Integrating Interprefy into our webcasting solution will enable our clients to expand their global reach and deliver seamless webcasting experiences for their attendees, regardless of location.”

“As organizations around the world continue to communicate and engage virtually, the need to provide live language interpretation has significantly increased,” said Richard Roocroft, Director of Global Sales at Interprefy. “Interprefy’s multilingual capabilities help drive engagement and foster inclusivity. We are on a mission, alongside Intrado Digital Media, to deliver powerful experiences and enable organizations to seamlessly connect with their global audience and community.”

Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning webcasting platform provides companies with a simple and cost-effective solution to deliver exceptional events to a global audience. Equipped with powerful interactive tools and features, the platform enhances the webcast experience and provides robust data analytics that allow customers to measure the success of their programs.

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

Intrado recently announced its acquisition of Hubb, an industry leader in event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media has expanded its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event platform to power the creation and management of event experiences across in-person, virtual events and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world. Interprefy’s multilingual capabilities will further expand Intrado’s leadership position.

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit: www.intrado.com/digital-media.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402-716-6578

ti?nf=ODMxMTc4MiM0MzY1OTA4IzIwMDYxNjU=
Intrado.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment