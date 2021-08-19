Intrado Digital Media Enhances Multi-lingual Capabilities within Industry Leading Webcasting Solution

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced a partnership between Intrado Digital Media and Interprefy, a leader in cloud-based remote simultaneous interpretation solutions. The partnership enables the delivery of multi-lingual audio content in real-time for clients using Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning webcasting platform, Studio.



The managed interpretation experience seamlessly integrates within Intrado Digital Media’s webcasting solution, providing users with 26 language options to overlay as audio tracks on video presentations and the ability to select different interpreted slide presentation formats. Interprefy’s cloud-based software was built for interpreters to deliver their services without needing to be onsite, making it a cost-effective, flexible solution to reach global audiences in their preferred language in real-time via desktop or mobile, and on-demand or post-event replay.

“Event planners and organizers all over the world are thinking of new ways to integrate the virtual and in-person event model, including content delivery, to a dispersed global audience in multiple languages,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “As we transform traditional webcasts into interactive experiences, content delivery and enhancements for local markets continue to be a priority. Integrating Interprefy into our webcasting solution will enable our clients to expand their global reach and deliver seamless webcasting experiences for their attendees, regardless of location.”

“As organizations around the world continue to communicate and engage virtually, the need to provide live language interpretation has significantly increased,” said Richard Roocroft, Director of Global Sales at Interprefy. “Interprefy’s multilingual capabilities help drive engagement and foster inclusivity. We are on a mission, alongside Intrado Digital Media, to deliver powerful experiences and enable organizations to seamlessly connect with their global audience and community.”

Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning webcasting platform provides companies with a simple and cost-effective solution to deliver exceptional events to a global audience. Equipped with powerful interactive tools and features, the platform enhances the webcast experience and provides robust data analytics that allow customers to measure the success of their programs.

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

Intrado recently announced its acquisition of Hubb, an industry leader in event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media has expanded its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event platform to power the creation and management of event experiences across in-person, virtual events and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world. Interprefy’s multilingual capabilities will further expand Intrado’s leadership position.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

