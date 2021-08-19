Megola Product Lines Continue to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Megola Product Lines Continue to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two Unique Product lines offering Solutions for Consumers:

Stink Genie Ozone Surface/Air Disinfectant and Balanced2Day (B2D) for Health and Wellness

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Services Company is pleased to offer product lines to help combat the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic . The company offers both a portable multi-purpose ozone generator for Surface Disinfecting/Deodorizing/Sanitizing and Air Quality control and a CBD product line " Balanced2Day (B2D)" for Health and Wellness that can help alleviate potential long-term effects of Covid-19 infection.

"In keeping with recent studies and news about the benefits of Ozone and CBD, and the benefits of these products to assist in combating COVID-19, we are excited to offer our two unique products; The Stink Genie and Balanced2Day CBD extracts. Offering consumers opportunities to stay safe and achieve mental wellness is important and our brands are designed to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 through disinfecting solutions and to improve mental health of consumers by offering the wellness benefits of CBD during their recovery. We offer best in class products at affordable prices ." states Megola CEO Robert Gardiner. "Our products are available now at GenieBrands.com and Balanced2Day.com ."

CBD and COVID-19

In recent months, several CBD-focused companies have begun studies to determine if CBDs can be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 21M worldwide. In the last two months alone:

  • A study by Augusta University (GA) have completed animal studies suggesting CBDs could provide positive results for acute respiratory distress syndrome 1
  • A preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada indicates a number of CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections 2
  • The University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute have stated CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients 3
  • The University of Maryland School of Medicine has established a lab specifically to study the effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory 4

OZONE and COVID-19

National Ozone Association (NOAI) released:

On March 12, 2020, the National Ozone Association (NOAI) released the following statement regarding ozone as an agent for killing the current strain of coronavirus: "[O]zone has been proven to kill numerous types of viruses. This includes previous versions of the coronavirus. Admittedly, treating the COVID-19 is yet to be proven for nearly every sanitizing product on the market. So, we are relying on the several past versions of SARS, Bird Flu, and MERS to support the belief that previous sanitizing methods will also sanitize the COVID-19 virus. … Unlike treating mold, pest, or heavy odors; killing pathogens does not require a strong dose of ozone. Treatments of about an hour or two should be enough to kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces." 5

NOAI advises that "short ozone treatments are therefore easy to apply. Set the timer for an hour and spend a little time outside the house or building. Combine routine ozone treatments with proper cleaning and sanitizing already in place, handwashing, and controlling infection hotspots for maximum effect." 5

The Stink Genie is a portable, multi-purpose product that compliments existing disinfectant protocols with the help of ozone, is made in the United Statesand is simple to use only requiring the user to: Plug In, Set Timer, Walk Away

1 Augusta University - CBD may help avert lung destruction in COVID-19
2 Preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta - CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections
3 University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute - CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients
4 University of Maryland School of Medicine - Effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory
5 National Ozone Association https://noai.org/node/611

Recent Megola News

Update: Megola Inc CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

For more information on Balanced2Day: Balanced2Day.com
For more information on The Stink Genie: GenieBrands.com

Outstanding Shares254,595,06008/01/2021
Float196,072,53308/01/2021

For more information Contact:

Megola, Inc.
Attn: John MacLeod
http://megolacorp.com
http://twitter.com/megolacorp
[email protected]
1-888-587-1698

Stock information here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/overview

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Megola, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660453/Megola-Product-Lines-Continue-to-Help-Combat-COVID-19-Virus-and-Boost-Mental-Health

img.ashx?id=660453

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment