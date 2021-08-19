Logo
TRHC and Drake University Partner to Demonstrate Value of Pairing Remote Patient Monitoring and MedWise® to Enhance Health Care in Rural Areas via Telehealth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a new initiative with Drake University and Certintell to drive improved health outcomes and demonstrate the value of combining remote patient monitoring (RPM) and comprehensive medication management, including MedWise® Medication Safety Reviews (MSRs) throughout rural Iowa. The project is being funded through a 5-year $1.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Tabula_Rasa_HealthCare_Logo.jpg

New initiative demonstrates value of pairing remote patient monitoring and TRHC's MedWise® to Enhance Healthcare

"This innovative initiative will further demonstrate the value of MedWise® to improve health outcomes using a team-based, comprehensive medication management telehealth approach," said TRHC Chair and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. "Through our collaboration with Drake University, our proprietary MedWise technology will facilitate medication safety reviews, conducted by a certified MedWise pharmacist, to help improve medication safety and, through Certintell's RPM clinical workflows, the proportion of adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and/or obesity. The culmination of these efforts will result in reduced medication-related problems, including falls, and hospitalizations."

The grant will focus on delivering primary care, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, and comprehensive medication management via telehealth. Through these collaborative efforts, this initiative will provide a sustainable, evidence-based telehealth network program (EB TNP) for Iowa's rural population seeking care at critical access hospitals, rural health clinics, in-home, and through virtual medical practices.

TRHC's Research and Development Pillar, through its Office of Translational Research and Residency Programs, will conduct a prospective investigation to demonstrate the impact of MedWise medication safety reviews in tandem with primary care services and health coaches to improve health outcomes for Dual-Eligible and Medicare beneficiaries.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY79905&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trhc-and-drake-university-partner-to-demonstrate-value-of-pairing-remote-patient-monitoring-and-medwise-to-enhance-health-care-in-rural-areas-via-telehealth-301358454.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY79905&Transmission_Id=202108191144PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY79905&DateId=20210819
