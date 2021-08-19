LiveXLive's StudioOne And Queens Gaming Collective Content Partnership Spawns Four Original Franchises On Twitch Featuring An Elite Roster Of Women Creators, Streamers And Gamers

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that LiveXLive's original content division, StudioOne, has produced and developed in partnership with Queens Gaming Collective , the first established, women-driven, gaming lifestyle organization boasting a world-class roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors, four original dynamic series exclusively on Twitch. The slate is headlined by a 10-episode weekly series order for the pop-culture series Spoilers for Days, which debuts with a Marvel Universe "What If" theme for the first season, premiere episode on Thursday, August 19. The lineup also includes Game Night Unplugged, a show that captures the fun and nostalgia of childhood sleepovers as friends hang out and play different table-top games, The Queens Squares, a game show, and Mental Health Check, an interactive fan-driven advice show. These new series will pave a path of growth and expansion in the underserved community of female gamers.

"It's a thrill to see our partnership with Queens Gaming Collective come to life," said Andy Vick, Head of Programming, EVP of StudioOne of LiveXLive. "The gaming market is so saturated with similar strands of content, and we know our new slate will bring new energy and a truly unparalleled roster of entertainment. The sky's the limit, and I can't wait to see where we go next."

"To see the impeccable Queens talent who have an incredible amount of insight in the industry on the main stage of LiveXLive programs is amazing," said Elle Lockyer, Director of Content & Community of Queens Gaming Collective. "We are excited to see content focused on delivering a message that will resonate with women in gaming globally. Listen, it's powerful to see women speaking and creating content on topics they are passionate about. We hope this will start to set a precedent across the gaming community at large. Women are multifaceted beings and I am proud Queens has partnered on this important initiative to introduce entertaining content to the marketplace."

StudioOne/Queens Gaming Collective Development Slate :

Spoilers for Days (Premiere: Thursday, August 19 ) - "The Queens' weekly dish," offering viewers a welcoming domain in the gaming realm for any and all topics having to do with the latest movies and TV, with the look and flair of an 80's video rental store. Slated for ten weekly episodes, Spoilers For Days will run for 90 minutes, featuring three Queens at a time debating and discussing the Marvel's newest release " What If… ?" From video games to movies and TV shows, nothing is off-limits. Be warned: you will be entering spoiler territory, so make sure you're fully caught up on all your favorite programming before tuning in! In the first season, there will be a "What If?" theme, hosted by diverse Queens talent and guests will include unsung talent on the cast and crew of various shows and comic book enthusiasts.



The first episode will focus entirely on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature esports host and commentator BlackKrystel as host. She will be joined by SquaisheyQuack , Maid Of Might and Jacki Jing as co-hosts. The premiere episode will be broadcast live on twitch.tv/queensgg on Thursday, August 19 at 5 pm PDT / 8 pm EDT .





The series will be live from the Queens Gaming house in LA, where each week, the Queens are in the game for real loot and subscribers! Fans will be treated to a rotating Queens roster and guest appearances by a wide range of talent from the Queens Gaming Collective universe and beyond.





The hour-long series will premiere on Twitch, then StudoOne will distribute a linear version of the show to run on VOD and across LiveXLive and Queens Gaming Collective channels.

The development slate is part of the brands' overall content partnership that focuses on creating and producing long and short-form original shows and events that span across various categories, including music, pop culture, wellness, sports, food, and of course, gaming. All content created will be distributed across LiveXLive's vast portfolio, including podcasting, audio content, VOD, Pay-Per-View Events, and customized merchandise based on the original IP generated from the partnership. Additionally, the content will be distributed on Twitch and YouTube and LiveXLives' owned and operated platforms from mobile to linear channels and everything in between. With women representing 46% of the gaming enthusiasts, this alliance is poised to bring greater attention to the industry.

This slate is the first franchises and IPs to be developed between both companies, which will sit next to LiveXLive's expanding content slate, including Music Lives, Music Lives ON, Self Made, The Snubbys, The Lockdown Awards, and LiveXLive Presents.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths, including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2022 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

Queens Gaming Collective is a gaming lifestyle and media brand built by women, for women. Its curated talent roster is made up of female esport athletes, streamers, and social media influencers who are at the top of their game. Fans and gaming enthusiasts across the world will now have the opportunity to experience content from their favorite Queens of gaming anywhere they watch.

(For a full list of team members, visit Queens Gaming Collective )

About The Queens Gaming Collective

Launched in November 2020, Queens Gaming Collective is a women-led gaming lifestyle company that challenges the diversity and gender equity issues facing the industry is currently facing. Queens elevates its global roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors by providing infrastructure, resources, and representation. The company is run by a diverse and best-in-class team of executives, advisors, allies, and strategic partners across gaming, sports, entertainment, consumer products, and tech. Queens is represented by Dinesh Melwani of Mintz. For more information, please visit https://queens.gg .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

