United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Third Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1475 per Share, Which Produces a Forward Yield of 4.14%

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / On August 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a third quarter dividend payment of $0.1475 per share for shareholders of record on September 10, 2021 with a payment date of September 20, 2021. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first and second quarters of the current year, which were $0.1425 and $0.1450 respectively. With this third quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.5350 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.10 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.1075, or 25%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the third quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 4.14% based on the market value at the most recent quarter end.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $730.3 million and total shareholder's equity of $69.4 million as of June 30, 2021. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has twenty banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

CONTACT:

Scott A. Everson
President and CEO
Phone: (740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154
[email protected]

Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181
[email protected]

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc.



