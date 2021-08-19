Moore Kuehn Encourages FTAA, MGP, GCAC, and CSOD Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. ( FTAA , Financial)

FTAC Athena has agreed to merge with Pico. Under the proposed transaction, FTAC Athena shareholders will own only 14% of the combined company.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (: MGP)

MGM Growth Properties has agreed to merge with VICI Properties. Under the proposed transaction, MGM Growth Properties shareholders will receive 1.3666 shares of VICI per share.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. ( GCAC)

Growth Capital has agreed to merge with Cepton Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, Growth Capital shareholders will only own 10% of the combined company.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. ( CSOD , Financial)

Cornerstone has agreed to merge with Clearlake. Under the proposed transaction, Cornerstone shareholders will receive $57.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Cornerstone’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245