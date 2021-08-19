Strong Client Focus Draws Advisor with Nearly $200 Million to Ameriprise

Financial advisor Jason Williams recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from BB&T Securities, LLC in Winchester, Virginia with nearly $200 million in client assets. Williams joined the firm for the opportunity to be independent and align with a client-focused firm that offers a wide range of products and services. Williams will also join The Myrias Group, which is led by Ameriprise private wealth advisor John Everson, CFP®, MS.

After a merger happened at his previous firm, Williams started exploring other firms, evaluating each one’s culture and services for high-net worth clients, including product platform, trust services, lending and banking products, insurance capabilities, estate and retirement planning, and investment services. He found Ameriprise exceeded what he was looking for in each of these categories.

“The decision to move firms after 27 years is all about finding the best home for my clients,” said Williams. “I was looking for an independent firm that offered the depth and breadth of solutions my clients need. I found Ameriprise values the clients I’ve built relationships with and gives me the flexibility to continue providing them excellent service.”

Williams was looking to join an established team, and he found that at Ameriprise. His Ameriprise field vice president Athena McGuire helped him interview a variety of financial advisors at the firm, and he found that The Myrias Group was the right fit.

“John and his team have the same focus I do, which is to help clients build and sustain wealth, and confidently achieve the goals that matter most to them,” said Williams. “The team takes a highly collaborative approach to solving client needs, which is what I wanted for my clients.”

The Myrias Group was established in 2015 and manages $850 million in client assets. The team, who work out of five offices across Virginia and West Virginia, also includes private wealth advisors Andy Huggins, CFP® and Stewart Barnes, CFP®, APMA®, 11 other financial advisors, and nine support staff members.

