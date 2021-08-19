Logo
Strong Client Focus Draws Advisor with Nearly $200 Million to Ameriprise

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial advisor Jason Williams recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from BB&T Securities, LLC in Winchester, Virginia with nearly $200 million in client assets. Williams joined the firm for the opportunity to be independent and align with a client-focused firm that offers a wide range of products and services. Williams will also join The Myrias Group, which is led by Ameriprise private wealth advisor John Everson, CFP®, MS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005547/en/

Jason_Williams.jpg

Jason Williams, Ameriprise Financial Advisor with The Myrias Group in Winchester, Virginia. Photo courtesy of Jason Williams.

After a merger happened at his previous firm, Williams started exploring other firms, evaluating each one’s culture and services for high-net worth clients, including product platform, trust services, lending and banking products, insurance capabilities, estate and retirement planning, and investment services. He found Ameriprise exceeded what he was looking for in each of these categories.

“The decision to move firms after 27 years is all about finding the best home for my clients,” said Williams. “I was looking for an independent firm that offered the depth and breadth of solutions my clients need. I found Ameriprise values the clients I’ve built relationships with and gives me the flexibility to continue providing them excellent service.”

Williams was looking to join an established team, and he found that at Ameriprise. His Ameriprise field vice president Athena McGuire helped him interview a variety of financial advisors at the firm, and he found that The Myrias Group was the right fit.

“John and his team have the same focus I do, which is to help clients build and sustain wealth, and confidently achieve the goals that matter most to them,” said Williams. “The team takes a highly collaborative approach to solving client needs, which is what I wanted for my clients.”

The Myrias Group was established in 2015 and manages $850 million in client assets. The team, who work out of five offices across Virginia and West Virginia, also includes private wealth advisors Andy Huggins, CFP® and Stewart Barnes, CFP®, APMA®, 11 other financial advisors, and nine support staff members.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210819005547r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005547/en/

