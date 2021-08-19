Softchoice To Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that Company management will present at BMO Capital Markets’ 2021 Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The conference is being held virtually this year and interested parties can listen to a live webcast of a fireside chat with Company management.

BMO CONFERENCE WEBCAST DETAILS:

DATE: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

TIME: 11:00 am ET

WEBCAST LINK: https%3A%2F%2Fbmo.qumucloud.com%2Fview%2F2021-tech-softchoice

Please connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to register.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a technology services and solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

