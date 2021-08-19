Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims and Opens Disaster Relief Fund

In response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is aiding relief efforts by partnering with several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) responding to the disaster, as well as by opening its disaster relief fund. The NGOs with which Henry Schein is partnering include Americares, Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB), Give Hope Global, Heart to Heart International, IsraAID, MAP International, MedShare, Project C.U.R.E, Project HOPE, and World Vision.

Many of these NGOs are working through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), with initial requests for critical medicines and medical supplies, hygiene kits, water purification kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE). Henry Schein’s commitment is providing at least $250,000 in product support to its NGO partners.

In addition to this vital product support, Henry Schein is opening the 2021 Disaster Relief Fund through the Henry Schein Cares Foundation to support relief efforts in Haiti. The Company and the Foundation are supporting the Fund with an initial $50,000 donation, and the Company will match Team Schein Member contributions up to $25,000.

“As we did in the wake of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Henry Schein once again stands ready to help the people of Haiti through this latest catastrophe and to support the health care professionals providing medical care,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to support the essential work of our NGO partners in assisting the health care systems and people of Haiti with rebuilding and recovery efforts, and we will continue to respond to emerging needs as more information becomes available.”

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com%2Fcorporatecitizenship.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005626/en/