Disney Continues the "Ultimate Princess Celebration" With Launch of First-Ever World Princess Week on August 23

Disney (NYSE: DIS) today announced the first-ever World Princess Week, a special global event that kicks off Aug. 23, celebrating the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aimed to inspire fans around the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives. As part of the year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration, World Princess Week will offer fans new products, digital content, a Disney Princess Hotline presented by shopDisney, unique offerings at Disney Parks and Resorts, a Disney Channel special, retail activations and more.

To kick off the festivities, fans can experience the debut of an all-new YouTube series, the “Courage and Kindness Club” and a weeklong Disney Princess blitz on the Disney Parks Blog. The series features beloved Disney Princess and Frozen heroes showcasing simple and fun ways for young fans to show kindness and be more courageous in their daily lives. Families and fans can tune in throughout the week and join in the conversation and share their own acts of kindness by using #UltimatePrincessCelebration and #HowDoYouPrincess.

“More than ever, the world needs strong examples of courage and kindness – characteristics exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and Frozen queens,” said Stephanie Young, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Through all of our products and experiences, we are beyond thrilled to bring this celebration to fans and families across the globe and, in the process, help inspire people the world over to have the courage to be kind.”

To continue the celebration, a range of new products will launch during World Princess Week from brands such as Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, Lokai and Love Your Melon, all of which emphasize kindness through charitable giving. Additional products from Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, the LEGO Group, Funko, ColourPop Cosmetics and others will also hit retailers globally. An all-new Disney Designer Collection Princess dolls from shopDisney.com will launch each month, with 12 designs, starting with Princess Jasmine in October. In addition, shopDisney.com and select Disney Parks will offer all-new product across categories including loungewear, roleplay, and more. The Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline presented by shopDisney will also launch on Aug. 23 with all new recorded messages from five Disney Princess characters who can be reached by contacting 1-877-70-DISNEY, and two Frozen queens, Anna and Elsa, who can be heard only by visiting shopDisney.com.

New titles launching from Disney Publishing Worldwide include a rom-com reimagining of Cinderella called “If the Shoe Fits,” fifty delicious kid-friendly recipes in “The Disney Princess Cookbook,” and a holiday-inspired picture book called “12 Days of Princess.” Lastly, a hardcover deluxe storybook collection called “Tales of Courage and Kindness,” which features 14 original stories and artwork inspired by the iconic Disney Princess and Frozen characters, will be available for fans all over the world in early October. For more information, visit DisneyBooks.com.

Also in celebration of World Princess Week, Disney Channel will unveil an all-new music special, "Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration," Friday, Aug. 27 (7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT). The half-hour special will celebrate the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and Frozen queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs. Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Brandy will also debut her music video for "Starting Now," the anthem for The Walt Disney Company's 15-month event, "Ultimate Princess Celebration," which spotlights the courage and kindness that Disney heroes inspire in fans all around the world. Disney stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Izabela Rose ("Secrets of Sulphur Springs"), Ruth Righi ("Sydney to the Max") and Sophia Hammons ("Under Wraps") are set to perform pop, rock and R&B remixes of "Into the Unknown" from Disney's "Frozen 2," "Home" from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," "Almost There" from Disney's "Princess and the Frog" and "Part of Your World" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid," respectively. "Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration" will also be available on Disney+ same day in select markets, including the U.S.

Disney Parks and Resorts around the world will also join in the celebration with all-new offerings, themed merchandise and special photo opportunities.

Walt Disney World Resort will debut an all-new Princess Tiana-themed playground on Aug. 23 as part of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. Guests will also find scrumptious food and beverage offerings across the resort themed to each of the 14 Disney Princess heroes and Frozen queens as nightly Movies Under the Stars at Walt Disney World Resorts will feature a line-up of iconic Disney Princess films. Additionally, registration will open on Aug. 24 for the 2022 runDisney Princess Half Marathon. Walt Disney World Resort will offer site-wide photo opportunities as Disney Springs will offer art walls and special shopping opportunities.

At Disneyland Resort, Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures will return to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa beginning Aug. 26. This magical experience is for princes and princesses of all ages and includes an exquisite brunch, with special giveaways featured for World Princess Week. Guests can continue to delight in Disney Princess inspired attractions as well, including the newly enhanced experience at Disneyland Park, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish. At Downtown Disney District, fans will be able to celebrate with giveaways, photo opportunities and special merchandise offerings across select stores.

Disneyland Paris has many surprises in store to celebrate World Princess Week, including new exclusive selfie spots and magic shots for guests to enjoy and capture unforgettable memories inspired by Disney Princess.

In Hong Kong, a surprise moment will take place at the Main Street Train Station at Hong Kong Disneyland Park featuring Disney princesses with the brand-new Ultimate Princess Celebration anthem “Starting Now,” sung by global superstar and Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Brandy. Guests may also have a chance to encounter some of their favorite Disney Princess heroes as they celebrate this special occasion.

For additional information, fans can head over to the Disney Parks Blog as well as Disney Parks TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social channels daily for the latest on many fan-favorite Disney Princess characters. There will also be the first-ever TikTok Live event first from Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa on Aug. 25, featuring an appearance from Moana in honor of the 10th anniversary of the resort.

Fans can use #UltimatePrincessCelebration to join the conversation and visit https%3A%2F%2Fprincess.disney.comto join in the festivities. Starting Monday, Aug. 23 at 6 a.m. PDT, fans can access the “Courage and Kindness Club” series, view downloadable activities, browse new products and more.

