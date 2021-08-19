Hyundai Unveils Thrilling ELANTRA N for North America In Virtual Debut

PR Newswire

All-new ELANTRA N Delivers the Highest Level of N Brand Performance Today

ELANTRA N Synthesizes New Amalgam of Racetrack Performance and Daily Practicality

2.0-liter Turbocharged, "Flat-Power" Tuned Engine Delivers 276 HP and 289 lb.-ft. Torque

Available N Wet, Eight-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission

Advanced Infotainment Systems

Hyundai Expanding U.S. N and N Line Offerings to Seven Models Through 2022

Hyundai today unveiled its thrilling all-new 2022 ELANTRA N for the North American market in a virtual debut. With the introduction of ELANTRA N, Hyundai has rounded-out its N brand line-up of 'Everyday Sports Cars.' ELANTRA N is a high-performance variant of the new Elantra. It adds strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements to the standard model. Hyundai's N brand details more than 40 specialized N elements applied to the ELANTRA N everyday sports car, tuned precisely to enhance driving performance.

First High-performance N Sedan: From Street to Circuit

ELANTRA N is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected flat-power engine with a 52-mm turbine wheel and a 12.5-mm2 turbine passage with an area increased by 2.5 mm2. These enhancements, along with the optimization of the shape and material of the cylinder block, improve both performance and durability. As a result, the flat-power technology generates maximum output from 5,500 rpm for brisk acceleration.

The ELANTRA N flat-power engine is available with an N eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), delivering maximum output of 276 horsepower from 5,500-6,000 rpm and torque of 289 lb.-ft. from 2,100 to 4,700 rpm. With N Grin Shift (NGS), the boost pressure temporarily increases, briefly increasing output to 286 horsepower. The ELANTRA N is also available with a standard, close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

ELANTRA N's handling performance is further enhanced by the N Corner Carving Differential (e-LSD), Variable Exhaust Valve System and Launch Control—all of which are specialized, high-performance standard features. For DCT models, N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) are standard features that maximize driving engagement.

To further enhance handling character, ELANTRA N provides robust braking performance. The 14.2-inch brake rotors are equipped with high-friction pads to ensure best-in-class braking performance. Furthermore, an additional cooling aperture in the half-cut brake dust covers, combined with braking air guides, provides improved cooling efficiency. Consistent braking force can be maintained even in harsh driving conditions. The ELANTRA N for the U.S. market retains a mechanical-type parking brake.

ELANTRA N now offers features implemented for the first time in an N model. For the first time ever in a Hyundai, ELANTRA N applies an integrated drive axle (IDA), inspired by technology in WRC rally cars. By integrating drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing, a weight reduction of 3.81 lbs. enables a lighter and stronger driveline. This also benefits performance during extreme lateral g-forces.

By integrating the intake duct and air cleaning element in the intake compartment, ELANTRA N's throttle response is sharpened by reduced pumping losses, while the intake system weight is reduced. The shape of the powertrain mount has been optimized to improve integration of movement between the powertrain and the body while driving, increasing handling responsiveness.

Hyundai has applied, for the first time, a dual-compound insulator to the front suspension. This, together with the dual-compound trailing-arm bushing achieves optimal performance in ride and handling as well as noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), separating front/rear and left/right dynamic forces. ELANTRA N applies four-point strut rings and a rear stiff bar to strengthen body rigidity. Torque-feedback rack-mounted power steering (R-MDPS) provides a consistent steering feel even when the external environment changes, such as temperature. These high-performance technologies developed through N have been applied to general mass-produced vehicles and are expected to lead to overall performance of the product lineup in the future.

ELANTRA N adds a special feature for aural driving engagement. N Sound Equalizer (NSE) is a virtual engine sound that not only simulates sounds from Hyundai Motorsports, such as TCR race cars, but also has an equalizer function that allows adjustment of details for each range (whine, throat, bass) to personal preference. This allows the driver to hear a dynamic engine sound as their mood dictates. In addition, the variable exhaust valve system, which delivers the exhaust overrun 'pop' and 'crackle' elements, now uses linear control to reduce booming during idling, while maintaining the distinctive N exhaust note. Finally, ELANTRA N is the first N vehicle to use 245-section width Michelin® Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch alloy wheels for increased traction and dynamic cornering performance.

High-performance N-exclusive Infotainment

The ELANTRA N advanced infotainment system is equipped with an N-exclusive graphic interface so that drivers can feel as if they are sitting in a dynamically moving VR game seat while watching a racing game screen. The system employs colorful design graphics, allowing the driver to intuitively enjoy dynamic performance. Information needed for high-performance circuit driving, such as oil, coolant, torque, and turbo meters are displayed in the single-circle digital N mode cluster for driver convenience. Furthermore, to maximize driving pleasure, drivers can customize various driving conditions, such as engine and steering feel.

Dynamic Driving Harmonizes with Sporty Character

Building on the already sporty styling of the Elantra, ELANTRA N adds components that maximize aerodynamics and aggressive appearance. ELANTRA N's front fascia takes inspiration from the battle-ready appearance of a driver's race helmet, and the lip spoiler that runs low across the lower fascia conveys a low-slung stance. The N-exclusive red strip at the base of the front fascia continues along ELANTRA N's side valance, for a racetrack-ready look. The prominent, N-exclusive wing spoiler with rear diffuser helps control airflow for aerodynamic performance and aggressive styling. Further, an inverted-triangle N-exclusive reflector and dual, single-tipped exhaust, reminiscent of motorsports, neatly finish the rear view.

The N-exclusive interior conveys the application of N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, shifter, seats, door scuff panels and metal pedals. The steering wheel with paddle shifters includes the NGS button (DCT only), raising horsepower to 286 for up to 20 seconds. N button driving modes can be customized and matched in various combinations to suit various drivers. N light sport seats with N illumination are 10mm lower compared to the standard Elantra specification for high-performance drivability. N light sport seats reduce seat back thickness by two inches compared to the base model, further highlighting best-in-class rear seat roominess and practicality.

"Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand constantly aims to provide customers with a range of exciting choices for increased driving pleasure," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. "ELANTRA N is the purest expression of our mission to date."

ELANTRA N Specifications

Specifications (in.) ELANTRA N Length 184.1 Width 71.9 Height 55.7 Wheelbase 107.1 Engine Form 2.0L Turbocharged,

Direct injected Displacement

(cc) 1,998 Maximum Output 276 HP

286 HP (temporary

NGS function Maximum Torque 289 lb.-ft.

Specific ELANTRA N Performance Improvements

Category Code Description Brake AG Air Guide The air guide, originated from motorsports, improves braking performance by allowing air to flow directly towards the brake to cool off the heat generated from braking. DCH Dust Cover

cooling Holes Even the smallest detail has been modified to improve braking performance. The size of dust cover has been minimized and holes have been added to cool the braking disc from the guided airflow. LBD Larger Brake

Disc Increased disc size of 14.2 in. enhances heat endurance capacity and braking performance. With a wider tire, ELANTRA braking performance places at the top of its class. HBP High friction

Brake Pad High friction coefficient material brake pads reduce fade and maximize bite when breaking at high speed. This shortens braking distance, which is the shortest among its competitors. PF Pre-Fill Pre-fill braking logic increases braking responsiveness by filling the brake hydraulic pressure in advance when sudden braking is expected. CO Creep Off Drivers can select between 'Creep On' and 'Creep Off'. When set to 'Creep Off', no additional braking is required when the car is stationary on the grid which allows faster acceleration. LB Left foot

Braking Left-foot braking allows simultaneous brake and excellent pedal control. It improves vehicle yaw control. It is activated under the condition of 1. sport + or N mode, 2. ESC off and 3. gear knob on manual, which cancels brake override. P/T FP Flat Power Flat power prolongs power at high RPM ranges, especially in high-speed acceleration. Greater engine response, improved torque and engine power extend maximum power duration, delivering a more powerful driving experience. NPS N Power Shift As a DCT-exclusive feature, NPS enhances acceleration performance by maximizing engine torque during upshifts. NPS provides a 'push feel' during upshift as though shifting the sequential gear of a race car. NTS N Track Sense Shift Automatically selects optimal gear shift and shift timing when track driving is sensed. This enables drivers to avoid busy gear shifting, like a professional driver. SPD Shift Pattern

Differentiation Shift Pattern differs mode by mode. Among 8 gears, N mode mostly uses 1~6 with shifting at higher RPM, while Normal mode uses all 8 gears. Uphill, downhill, tip-off and cornering specified shift logic prevents unnecessary gear shifting to provide optimal power delivery. NGS N Grin Shift A DCT-exclusive feature, NGS provides an extra 10 horsepower for 20 seconds, boosting to 286 horsepower by temporarily utilizing turbocharger over-boost and maximizing transmission response. Reduced interval pause time of 40 seconds allows you to push NGS at every lap. LC Launch

Control Launch Control allows driver to enjoy maximum acceleration from standstill with ease by optimizing engine torque and clutch engagement control. Drivers can easily repeat best standstill acceleration. TO Turbine

Optimization Engine performance has been enhanced by increasing the size of turbine wheel from 47mm to 52mm and expanding the scroll area. The durability of the cylinder block has been enhanced by cross drilled treatment to optimize turbine responsiveness. ETM Engine TM

Mount Engine and transmission mount with larger stopper and optimized shape firmly holds on to the powertrain, improving steering responsiveness. Thus, minimizing roll and yaw behavior for optimal performance driving. REV

Rev Match Automatically matches speed of engine and optimizes gear shift. When downshifting, automatic heel-and-toe reduces physical burden of manual shifting and allows faster corner exits. Chassis / Body TSC Torque Steer

Control Torque steer control prevents excessive abnormal rotation of steering wheel caused by disparities in torque between left and right sides of the drive wheel at rapid acceleration. This improves overall driveline alignment. SSM Steering Solid

Mounting R-MDPS system and sub-frame are affixed solidly, improving direct steering feedback. Fast steer and counter-steer are also improved based on this mounting structure. 4BE 4 points

underbody Enhancement 4 points of underbody enhancement strengthen body rigidity and improve ride & handling: 1) Sub-frame front reinforced structure 2) V. Stay 3) Center Tunnel Stay 4) Rear Tunnel Brace. RSB Rear Stiff Bar H-shape multijointed rear stiff bar increases body rigidity by 29 percent compared to the base model. Not only does this improve ride & handling, but the red color also adds to the overall sporty look. 4SR 4 points Strut

Ring Originated from racing cars, the strut ring has been reinforced with an additional connection point. 4-point strut ring connects the suspension and body tightly, improving ride & handling precision. IDA Integrated

Drive Axle Inspired by WRC rally cars, the drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing have been developed into one integrated drive axle. This is beneficial in terms of withstanding extreme lateral g-force, weight reduction of 3.74 lbs. and noise reduction. DCB Dual

Compound

Bushing 2 types of compound bushings are applied for ride comfort and firm handling, respectively in the vertical and horizontal direction. This is one of the key factors that make ELANTRA N a performance car. TFM Torque

Feedback

R-MDPS Improves steering consistency and precision in any driving condition through robust torque feedback logic, providing a more precise steering experience when carving corners. ECS Electronic

Controlled

Suspension A different range of damping force based on speed, driver input, road condition and driving modes provides better ride and handling performance. This 2nd generation ECS allows the widest range of suspension setting ever, from extreme track situations to a road trip. ELSD Electronic

Limited Slip

Differential Actively distributes torque between the inner and outer wheels when cornering. This enhances dynamic performance, allows faster corner exits and minimizes understeer by optimizing wheel slip and weight transfer. NES N Electronic

Stability

Control N Electronic Stability Control maximizes thrill and fun in corners by providing a 'rear end drift' feeling. AK Aluminum

Knuckle Aluminum knuckle reduces the weight of unsprung mass, providing more agile ride & handling. GB G-Bushing (Lower control

arm bushing) Lower control arm bushings are strengthened to its limit for sharper and precise handling. The most optimal tire and G-bushing combination is offered by taking advantage of the extra comfort margin of a wider tire. DA Duct-style air

guard For maximum cooling on the radiator surface, airflow is guided by a duct-style air guard. This maximizes speed, improves aerodynamic, fuel-efficiency, and cooling ability in extreme conditions. Sound RRC Rear

Resonance

Control Rear Resonance Control provides maximum comfort in the back seat by reducing road booming noise. UBS Upshift Bang

Sound The Upshift Bang Sound is created by controlling fuel flow of the single cylinder and fully opening the variable exhaust valve. This recreates the emotional sound of motorsports. NSE N Sound

Equalizer N Sound Equalizer amplifies dynamic driving sound in harmony with the famous N exhaust sound through interior speakers. Drivers can select between sporty, high performance and TCR mode and even customize three different tones and levels. LVE Linear Variable

Exhaust Valve System The N exhaust sound has been restructured and refined by adding linear variable valve setting from 0 to 100. When you are idling in normal mode, creep booming will be minimized. While on N mode, wide-open valves generate exhaust sound that suits your N mood. Design / Aerodynamics 3BS 3 Bridged Spoiler wing Wing-type spoiler improves aerodynamics for maximum speed and faster corner exits. UBO Under Body Optimization A wider coverage of undercover enhances underbody air flow. This reinforcement in aerodynamics help improve high-speed driving balance. LW Low & Wide design Semi-gloss black pearl mask, front lip spoiler, rear diffuser and wider tires maximize ELANTRA N's low and wide stance. LSP Lowest Seat Position With N light bucket seat and 10mm lowered seating position, a deeper connection between the driver and vehicle is formed. The overall center of gravity is also lowered. RSR Rear Seat

Roominess Carrying over the excellence of the base model, ELANTRA N boasts the most spacious rear seat roominess among its competitors. The N light sports bucket seat reduces 2 inches of seatback thickness compared to the base model, securing an additional rear seat roominess. Tire WT Wider Tire The ELANTRA N is the first N model to be offered Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 245/35ZR 19-inch tires. These high-performance tires are offered as standard, providing superior grip in every phase of cornering. Intake / Infotainment LDI Lightweight

Direct Intake The air intake system has been restructured for better airflow into the engine, reducing the air pressure by 10 percent. This also reduces overall weight by 895g. NI New

Infotainment system Enhances readability and visibility of various driving information.

Comprehensive ADAS and Safety

ELANTRA N is equipped with a full array of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert (RCCA), and Safe Exit Warning (SEW), among others.

Also available is Bluetooth multi-connection support and an enhanced natural language voice recognition system that incorporates Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies, adding coherence and convenience to the daily driving experience.

N Brand: 'Never just drive'

N's mission is to push the limits of performance to help drivers discover how fun driving can be. With that in mind, Hyundai has revealed the N Brand's new brand claim, 'Never just drive.' This claim fully captures the N mindset and spirit: "Do more than simply drive. Enjoy every second of it." Since its debut in 2013, the N brand has built a fervent following with its winning combination of everyday sports cars and its rapid rise in rally and customer racing. Together with its Motorsport division, N brand has logged victories at multiple races, including the FIA World Rally Championship, TCR International Series, Pirelli World Challenge, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race.

Every high-performance N model is designed by passionate experts and engineered at the Hyundai Motor Namyang R&D Center. Throughout development they are tested at the Nürburgring in Germany, one of the world's most demanding racetracks.

"N brand will always be focused on delivering driving fun – no matter what technology is under the hood," said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "N brand will always be fueled by the emotions drivers experience on the road or racetrack."

Blue Link® Connected Car System

ELANTRA N drivers receive many Blue Link® Connected Car service enhancements. As with most Hyundai models, Blue Link is complimentary for three years and includes features such as Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Destination Search by Voice and others. Blue Link features can be accessed via interior controls or through the MyHyundai.com web portal, the MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps. More details on specific Blue Link–equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

