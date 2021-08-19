M Holdings Securities, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: DFAC, FTSD, TPIC, QQQJ, IRBO, ADRE, SNSR, SMB, PRNT, DFUS, PAVE, DFAS, BMAR, UCON, PAPR, BGS, EQH, DISCA, SWAN, OCGN, PMAR, BMEZ, MYMD, OGN, BAPR, JUPW, ICOW, FSK, ORCC, RFMZ, AMUB, VTRS,
- Added Positions: QUAL, SPY, QQQ, SPSB, JKK, IVV, KOMP, HYG, LQD, BKLN, BOND, JKH, IEF, GSIE, BNDX, ANGL, IJR, VCIT, JKI, VTV, SCZ, JKL, AGO, IWM, VTWO, VBK, USRT, IJS, XOM, MO, FLQL, VNQ, IEMG, IJJ, GLD, XLF, HGEN, BX, NIO, JEF, VAW, INTC, O, BND, FIW, DXJ, EFA, IEFA, SDY, KBE, JPST, SHV, DBEF, VIG, JETS, IYW, PM, HIW, ORCL, PPL, WELL, TD, DAL, ED, GNL, KHC, UBER, OTIS, CCL, BAC, RIOT, PRU, CR, EPD, USMV, CVM, GILD, BCRX, SPEM, ARCC, IBM, MFA, FPE, TEX, WFC, WMB, ETY, VTGN, AOM, AOR, IJH, CIBR, IGSB, FEZ,
- Reduced Positions: SPSM, IWB, ARKK, CSCO, AAPL, DWM, VEU, IAU, MSFT, DIS, VGSH, WOOD, FB, VO, MOO, HON, JPM, GLW, PEP, DNMR, PYPL, C, V, WMT, CVS, BRK.B, LMBS, JNJ, RTX, PG, NEE, SPMD, CARR, FTSM, IGE, IVW, GM, KO, DUK, VZ, SEEL, F, VUG, MCD, MDLZ, VWO, IWR, CBIO, FVD, DOW, COTY, ABBV, MOS, WBA, MRK, K, GSK, BMY, ADM,
- Sold Out: AMZN, ADI, GOOGL, SHOP, VGIT, PTLC, GOOG, VOO, LMT, DE, BA, UNH, FTCS, MDY, BABA, PGX, DHR, SBUX, SYK, FDN, TMO, VB, XLNX, EEM, VYM, ACN, CAT, NFLX, FPX, ECL, ITW, IWF, SEDG, PRF, ANTM, DEO, GE, CRM, TGT, IVOO, IWD, MMM, ABT, AXP, COST, LOW, NSC, UNP, LULU, ADBE, AFG, MDT, SQ, AGG, PLD, CI, ISRG, ITOT, APD, AIG, CINF, KMB, EBAY, CMG, DOCU, DKNG, MUB, TIP, BLK, CMI, FDX, GD, NKE, QCOM, UPS, MA, TWLO, OKTA, ROKU, DVY, IWP, MGV, XLK, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, BK, CSX, LLY, FISV, PAYX, SHW, TRV, KMPR, WM, AVGO, SI, FLGE, IWN, SCHG, SHY, TLT, VDE, AMD, CL, EMR, MTB, NVS, SLG, SO, SYY, TJX, TSM, TXN, WDC, ZTS, TDOC, PLTR, FIXD, JKE, PRFZ, VBR, VFH, CB, ALGN, CNC, XEC, CAG, COP, STZ, GIS, LHX, MPWR, MS, NOC, PLUG, WHR, WEC, TEL, SSNC, NOW, TLRY, TLRY, ALLO, AOA, FEX, FTA, IWY, IYF, KXI, SCHD, VGT, VOE, VONG, VOT, XLV, AKAM, ALXN, AJG, LNG, CME, CTAS, CTSH, CMA, D, DISH, GPC, THG, HELE, ILMN, IFF, IRM, JCI, MMC, NEM, REGN, SAP, SRE, STE, TSCO, VMC, TMUS, DFS, IPI, ENPH, MC, AGR, AGZ, AMLP, DIA, IJT, IVE, IWO, PBW, QLD, RDVY, SCHV, SPHD, SPLV, STPZ, VEA, VHT, VOOG, VPU, VV, XAR, AMT, AZN, TFC, BP, CHRW, COF, CLX, COLB, CPRT, DD, ETN, FCX, HEI, IP, MAS, MET, OHI, RCL, SIRI, SNA, TDY, TTEK, USB, UL, PAG, FTNT, GBDC, PSX, CG, JPI, MANU, CSTM, AAL, CTLT, AXSM, PTON, FSKR, AACQ, ARKW, BOTZ, DON, DTD, EFV, FXL, FYX, HYLS, IAGG, IUSB, KBA, MSOS, PFF, QLTA, RSP, RWO, SJB, SLV, AMRN, NYCB, TEVA, WEA, JFR, DSM, CAPR, AGRX, DHF, CPIX, ECOR,
These are the top 5 holdings of M Holdings Securities, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 231,910 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 154,957 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 99,542 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,329 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,153,788 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,153,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET (FTSD)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 207,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 331,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.036900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 343,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi (IRBO)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 173,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.566600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 107,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.542400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 119,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 501.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 109.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.861200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 89.70%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 498.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 34.76%. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 115,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.57%. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 26,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 21,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.84%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 65,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 48.49%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.938400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 52,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.
