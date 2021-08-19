Logo
M Holdings Securities, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company M Holdings Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, TPI Composites Inc, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, sells Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Holdings Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, M Holdings Securities, Inc. owns 224 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m+holdings+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M Holdings Securities, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 231,910 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 154,957 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 99,542 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,329 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,153,788 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,153,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET (FTSD)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 207,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 331,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.036900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 343,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi (IRBO)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 173,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.566600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 107,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.542400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 119,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 501.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 109.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.861200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 89.70%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 498.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 34.76%. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 115,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.57%. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 26,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 21,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.84%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 65,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 48.49%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.938400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. M Holdings Securities, Inc. still held 52,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of M Holdings Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M Holdings Securities, Inc. keeps buying
