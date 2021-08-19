WealthPLAN Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, , FedEx Corp

New Purchases: XSOE, FTLS, AGOX, DDEC, PJAN, DIAL, SONO, PAUG, TFC, DNOV, BSEP, EJUL, PJUL, JPHY, REET, PBND, SCHJ, PBP, BXC, PJUN, BYND, MBB, USHY, NOW, HYG, IDEV, VRIG, IXG, AMD, LEAD, JHMT, MORT, SJNK, VO, VOO, VTIP, YUM, SQFT, GPRE, LULU, MSCI, VER, FBHS, VEEV, LSI, MRNA, IYW, RDS.A, RCL, FISV, LLY, EMB, EYLD, FALN, ETN, VCIF, CSX,

XSOE, FTLS, AGOX, DDEC, PJAN, DIAL, SONO, PAUG, TFC, DNOV, BSEP, EJUL, PJUL, JPHY, REET, PBND, SCHJ, PBP, BXC, PJUN, BYND, MBB, USHY, NOW, HYG, IDEV, VRIG, IXG, AMD, LEAD, JHMT, MORT, SJNK, VO, VOO, VTIP, YUM, SQFT, GPRE, LULU, MSCI, VER, FBHS, VEEV, LSI, MRNA, IYW, RDS.A, RCL, FISV, LLY, EMB, EYLD, FALN, ETN, VCIF, CSX, Added Positions: CVX, LMT, FSK, JPST, GGG, SECT, PEP, CHRW, O, WPC, MO, BKH, CASY, ABT, AAPL, MSM, MCD, MDT, SWK, SYY, TXN, IVOL, DEO, JNJ, LOW, NVDA, ADP, CFR, GPC, WFC, AZN, TGT, BRSP, SPOT, EMLP, IWM, SPAB, VTI, ADBE, AZPN, STZ, ROP, MA, DGRO, GDX, IEMG, ADSK, DHR, ISRG, SPGI, FB, DFEB, IUSB, SCHF, MMM, AMZN, NVR, NSC, NUE, ROK, V, BSV, DNL, EFG, EFV, IJH, IVE, JNK, VTV, XLE, CCL, HPQ, HD, HON, PENN, PG, USB, DAL, BABA, DOW, AGGY, BIV, CIBR, ESGU, FEM, FTSM, ISTB, IUSG, IVW, NEAR, QQQ, RSP, SCHA, SCHP, SPLG, SPTM, SPY, VBK, VEU, XLF, ADM, BAC, BMY, CSCO, CMA, CAG, DUK, F, GS, IBM, NFLX, SEEL, OKE, PNC, PRU, QCOM, CRM, LUV, RTX, DIS, ABBV, GPP, LW, SNAP, AGG, AOA, AOM, DTH, FPX, GLD, HYD, HYLB, IJR, IUSV, IWN, LQD, MDY, MUB, PFF, QUAL, RPV, SCHE, SCHX, SLV, SPEM, SPMD, SPYG, SPYV, USIG, VCSH, VLUE, XLU, XLV,

CINF, FDX, OUSA, BOND, VWO, PGX, MINT, WMS, BX, BDX, KO, WMT, SQ, GOOG, TSLA, NEM, PAYX, SUB, SHW, SPYD, MT, MTUM, DEM, USMV, GM, JPM, ALB, T, ALK, GOVT, ARCC, IEFA, IDV, FXH, ALL, PCEF, QYLD, REGL, SPDW, VUG, EMR, CGC, XOM, HRL, MRK, PSEC, SO, ZBH, CHI, BKE, FVD, PYPL, ARKK, IGSB, DGRW, DIA, DVY, FEX, Sold Out: FSKR, ORCC, GE, FTEC, PBCT, UPS, GH, FTCS, IGLB, IHI, AWP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe, Chevron Corp, sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, , FedEx Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthPLAN Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WealthPLAN Partners, LLC owns 349 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 603,765 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 194,110 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,277,478 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,544 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 814,827 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 814,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 453,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 682,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.94, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 486,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 170,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 109,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1598.57%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 99,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.43%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 362,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 370.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 305.97%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $206.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.