WealthPLAN Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, , FedEx Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, , FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WealthPLAN Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe, Chevron Corp, sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, , FedEx Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthPLAN Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WealthPLAN Partners, LLC owns 349 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthPLAN Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthplan+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthPLAN Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 603,765 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 194,110 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,277,478 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,544 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 814,827 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 814,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 453,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 682,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe (DDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.94, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 486,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 170,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 109,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1598.57%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 99,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.43%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 362,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 370.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 305.97%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $206.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

WealthPLAN Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of WealthPLAN Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WealthPLAN Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WealthPLAN Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider