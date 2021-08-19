Logo
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company M Financial Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Financial Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m+financial+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 144,380 shares, 55.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 52,152 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 15,060 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 5,584 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  5. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 23,129 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.32%. The holding were 52,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. M Financial Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. M Financial Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. M Financial Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M Financial Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
