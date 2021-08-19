M Financial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

For the details of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m+financial+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 144,380 shares, 55.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 52,152 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 15,060 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 5,584 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 23,129 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.32%. The holding were 52,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.
