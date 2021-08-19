M Financial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

New Purchases: DFAS, SUSA, ESGV, VSGX, SDG, SUSB, BGRN,

DFAS, SUSA, ESGV, VSGX, SDG, SUSB, BGRN, Added Positions: VEU, GUNR, VAW, WOOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Financial Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 144,380 shares, 55.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 52,152 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 15,060 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 5,584 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 23,129 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.32%. The holding were 52,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.021600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.