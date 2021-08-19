Logo
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. Buys CACI International Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CACI International Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Brunswick Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Alphabet Inc, Target Corp, LKQ Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.d.+sass+investors+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.
  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 479,471 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%
  2. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 354,614 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
  3. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 1,156,928 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  4. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 165,667 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  5. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 797,466 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 93,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 201,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.1 and $168.17, with an estimated average price of $156.07. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 479,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 453,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $98.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 203,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3216.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46.



