M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. Buys CACI International Inc, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: CACI, WD, WEX, TBT, LBRDA,
- Added Positions: RTX, FWONK, BC, CCK, BHC, EWBC, AMZN, SONY, AXTA, QRVO, SSSS, MSFT, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: FB, GOOGL, TGT, LKQ, ABC, MHK, SCHW, APD, TAP, NRG, GL, LBRDK, OPCH, CMCSA, ACWX, SPY, TPHS,
- Sold Out: DRE, EQC, PRGO, BIDU, COOP,
These are the top 5 holdings of M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 479,471 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.23%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 354,614 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 1,156,928 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 165,667 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 797,466 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 93,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 201,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.1 and $168.17, with an estimated average price of $156.07. The stock is now traded at around $179.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 479,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 453,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $98.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 203,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3216.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46.
