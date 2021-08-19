Logo
Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, ServiceNow Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Clarivate PLC, Xilinx Inc, Novartis AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, ServiceNow Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Clarivate PLC, Xilinx Inc, Novartis AG, Weyerhaeuser Co, Bio-Techne Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc owns 396 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bradley+foster+%26+sargent+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 763,394 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,260,459 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 913,722 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 519,264 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,210 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $589.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 75,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 113.31%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 522,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 297,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 86.07%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 354.48%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 587.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.

Sold Out: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $118.3, with an estimated average price of $109.81.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC. Also check out:

1. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC keeps buying
