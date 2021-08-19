Logo
True Link Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company True Link Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/true+link+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,617,234 shares, 21.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.73%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,105,478 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 615,760 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,004 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06%
  5. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 401,760 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.850400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 161,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $98.94 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.44 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $48.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.718900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 1,617,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,105,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. True Link Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that True Link Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
