True Link Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: SUSL, FIBR, MINC, REET, MLPA, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, FB, GOOG, BSCQ, IXG, AMZN, TXN, MA, XLNX, PCAR, XEL, WBA, UPS, TMO, REGN, TJX, SBUX, TRV, PGR, BKNG, PSA, SPG, TMUS, AWK, VRSK, PANW, VEEV, YUMC, OKTA, DOCU, UBER, AMCR, OGN, BSCR, DVY, ILTB, IMTB, ONLN, CMS, FAST, EL, EQIX, DUK, DE, CMCSA, CSGP, CHD, SCHW, CAT, GD, BLK, BIIB, BK, BLL, AON, AMT, AEP, MO, ALL, AKAM, MDLZ, ACN, ORCL, ORLY, NOC, NFLX, MCO, MTD, MMC, MKTX, LMT, PAYX, KMB, ICE, ILMN, IDXX, HD, HSY, LHX, MNST, GOOGL, GILD,

BSV, IGSB, TIP, IEFA, VLUE, VMBS, ITOT, USMV, MINT, VNLA, BIL, HYLB, ISTB, JPST, STIP, MBB, IEMG, FLRN, SPAB, IAGG, LMBS, ROST, UNH, EFV, IYE, DIS, OTIS, CARR, PYPL, ZTS, DG, V, K, APD, AMGN, ADP, BMY, CLX, KO, CL, COST, LLY, NEE, GIS, IBM, ITW, JPM, WM, KR, MRK, PPG, PFE, PG, LUV, SYY, TGT, USB, UNP, VZ, WMT, CB, Reduced Positions: IVV, BLV, LQD, SHY, IXN, VGSH, IEI, IHI, ESGU, MSFT, ESGE, IEF, BRK.B, INTC, VGIT, IYF, IWB, PEP, MMM, EFG, VB, XOM, AGG, LGLV, VFH, VTV, XLV, IWR, IJH, IWM, AAPL, XLI, XLF, XLB, BDX, VNQ, EEMV, VEU, SPTM, PDBC, IWD, VEA, TLT, SPEM, BND, SPDW, VO, IWF, SCHB, PFF, XLP, NOBL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,617,234 shares, 21.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.73% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,105,478 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 615,760 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,004 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 401,760 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.850400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 161,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $98.94 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.44 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $48.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.718900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 1,617,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,105,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.