Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arvest Bank Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Hess Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, InvenTrust Properties Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arvest Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, Arvest Bank Trust Division owns 147 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arvest Bank Trust Division's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arvest+bank+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arvest Bank Trust Division
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,509,822 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 308,285 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 192,638 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 321,065 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 955,465 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94%
New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,683,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 239,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 201.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 133,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 349,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 198,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Arvest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Hess Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 123,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 88,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 121,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arvest Bank Trust Division. Also check out:

1. Arvest Bank Trust Division's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arvest Bank Trust Division's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arvest Bank Trust Division's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arvest Bank Trust Division keeps buying
