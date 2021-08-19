Westshore Wealth, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: ICE, COIN, PAVE, AYRO, TIP, MCD, OGN, GSBD, COP, EW, JCI, SCHF,
- Added Positions: IWM, IWR, IWD, SPY, IWF, WMT, KMB, XLK, AGG, TGT, PG, MSFT, CVX, PYPL, MMM, EEM, IHI, UNH, JNJ, BRK.B, VWO, SBUX, AMZN, BMY, GLD, ABBV, CSCO, PEP, EPD, GOOG, MO, VEA, EFA, C, DOW, D, BABA, DG, ET, EBAY, VZ, HD, QCOM, BA, BIDU, BHP, GILD, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, NVDA, PANW, IWB,
- Sold Out: CLX, MMC, CTSH, ORCL, DLR, GE, DBC, WELL, KMI, VTR, LVS, MAR, HPQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Westshore Wealth, LLC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 166,156 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,059 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 248,843 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 50,310 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 33,055 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73%
Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $116.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $246.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AYRO Inc (AYRO)
Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AYRO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 162.32%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Westshore Wealth, LLC.
1. Westshore Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Westshore Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westshore Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westshore Wealth, LLC keeps buying
