Westshore Wealth, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Westshore Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, AYRO Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Oracle Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westshore Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Westshore Wealth, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westshore Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westshore+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westshore Wealth, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 166,156 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,059 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 248,843 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 50,310 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 33,055 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $116.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $246.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AYRO Inc (AYRO)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AYRO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 162.32%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



