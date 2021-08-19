Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Farfetch, Sells Huazhu Group, TAL Education Group

New Purchases: FTCH,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, sells Huazhu Group, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ward+ferry+management+%28bvi%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,126,768 shares, 43.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,552,000 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47% I-MAB (IMAB) - 1,791,496 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,838,800 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,731,968 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 897,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.