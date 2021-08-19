Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Farfetch, Sells Huazhu Group, TAL Education Group

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, sells Huazhu Group, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd.
1. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,126,768 shares, 43.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,552,000 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
- I-MAB (IMAB) - 1,791,496 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,838,800 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio.
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,731,968 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 897,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.
