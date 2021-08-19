Garde Capital, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Porch Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Garde Capital, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Porch Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Tilray Inc, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Porch Group Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Rush Street Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 223 stocks with a total value of $836 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garde Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 508,888 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 959,771 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 729,203 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 173,214 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 440,930 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 69,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 69,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $546.519800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.938400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 251.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 78.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $345.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Sold Out: SoftBank Group Corp (SFTBF)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $69.44 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garde Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Garde Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Garde Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garde Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garde Capital, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider