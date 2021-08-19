Garde Capital, Inc. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Porch Group Inc

New Purchases: ESGV, VSGX, TLRY, TLRY, NFLX, IAU, CCL, SOFI, SOFI, EA, ETHE, CPER, PTON, IPOD, ATVI, TLTD, TILT, BEAM, ZM, ZEN, DLR, AM, BTU, NTR, JKHY, CCI, VEGN, PLD, XSOE,

ESGV, VSGX, TLRY, TLRY, NFLX, IAU, CCL, SOFI, SOFI, EA, ETHE, CPER, PTON, IPOD, ATVI, TLTD, TILT, BEAM, ZM, ZEN, DLR, AM, BTU, NTR, JKHY, CCI, VEGN, PLD, XSOE, Added Positions: VTV, TMUS, VGK, VUG, VNQ, VPL, SUSA, VWO, Z, VB, ESGD, AMZN, ICF, FB, MSFT, TSLA, TWLO, SCHF, ESGE, IWF, ZG, DIS, GOOG, UDOW, EFA, IEUR, BABA, ICLN, VEU, IWO, ABNB, ESTC, AMT, AR, NVDA, RBLX, SSSS, VXUS, BA, HD, JPM, MCD, PEP, PG, MA, SRVR, PEJ, JETS, PYPL, CRSP, IJR, AKAM,

VTV, TMUS, VGK, VUG, VNQ, VPL, SUSA, VWO, Z, VB, ESGD, AMZN, ICF, FB, MSFT, TSLA, TWLO, SCHF, ESGE, IWF, ZG, DIS, GOOG, UDOW, EFA, IEUR, BABA, ICLN, VEU, IWO, ABNB, ESTC, AMT, AR, NVDA, RBLX, SSSS, VXUS, BA, HD, JPM, MCD, PEP, PG, MA, SRVR, PEJ, JETS, PYPL, CRSP, IJR, AKAM, Reduced Positions: QQQ, VEA, JWN, AAPL, CRM, AMGN, UBER, WMT, GBTC, IWN, PFE, NKE, MRK, SCHB, NEE, SCHX, CSCO, BP, SCHH, SLV, VGT, VOO, IJT, IJS, T, ESGU, XPEV, VT, NIO, MDU, BAC, BKH, BMY, FIS, CVX, CL, JNJ, MDLZ, SPLK, QCOM, LUV, TXN, UNH, VZ, XEL, PM,

QQQ, VEA, JWN, AAPL, CRM, AMGN, UBER, WMT, GBTC, IWN, PFE, NKE, MRK, SCHB, NEE, SCHX, CSCO, BP, SCHH, SLV, VGT, VOO, IJT, IJS, T, ESGU, XPEV, VT, NIO, MDU, BAC, BKH, BMY, FIS, CVX, CL, JNJ, MDLZ, SPLK, QCOM, LUV, TXN, UNH, VZ, XEL, PM, Sold Out: TLRY, TLRY, PRCH, RSI, CMI, IBM, SFTBF, WFC, AVGO, KMI, LOW,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Tilray Inc, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Porch Group Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Rush Street Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 223 stocks with a total value of $836 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 508,888 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 959,771 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 729,203 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 173,214 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 440,930 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 69,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 69,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $546.519800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.938400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 251.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 78.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $345.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $69.44 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.