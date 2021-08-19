Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: HWM, IBB, VOO, ADSK, V, SYY, MMS, INTU, CVS,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IWM, IVW, QLD, GPN, DIS, IJR, CRM, EEM, FDX, SYK, UNH, IVE, LIN, TEL, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CHKP, GOOG, CNK, AXP, EFA, ITW, MSFT, IVV, DHR, IEFA, PG, XLF, T, SPY, PM, PFE, XOM, LLY, ECL, CL, CSCO, MO,
- Sold Out: STZ, MRK, VZ,
For the details of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+barnett+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 790,222 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,196 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,935 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,494 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 183,916 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $331.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1177.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 134,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.043000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:
1. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment