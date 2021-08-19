Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: HWM, IBB, VOO, ADSK, V, SYY, MMS, INTU, CVS,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Howmet Aerospace Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 790,222 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,196 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,935 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,494 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 183,916 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $331.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1177.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 134,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.043000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.