Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Front Barnett Associates Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Front Barnett Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Howmet Aerospace Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Barnett Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Front Barnett Associates Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+barnett+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 790,222 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 122,196 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,935 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,494 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 183,916 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $331.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Front Barnett Associates Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1177.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 134,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Front Barnett Associates Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.043000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Front Barnett Associates Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider