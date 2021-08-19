Ikarian Capital, LLC Buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ikarian Capital, LLC Buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ikarian Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ikarian Capital, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ikarian Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ikarian+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ikarian Capital, LLC
  1. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 270,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 300,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 294,400 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 125,962 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2109.86%
  5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 195,700 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 471,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (CMMB)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.36 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.956700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 290,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (CMMB)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.36 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.956700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 290,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RadNet Inc (RDNT)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synaptogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 2109.86%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $343.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 125,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 693.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 119,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alector Inc (ALEC)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alector Inc by 162.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 674,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc by 29459.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 295,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 8990.38%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3393.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 209,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Sold Out: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Sold Out: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Sold Out: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.

Sold Out: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ikarian Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ikarian Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ikarian Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ikarian Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ikarian Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider