Ikarian Capital, LLC Buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CCXI, CMMB, CMMB, IOVA, RDNT, SNPX, CMLF, HEPA, BCEL, IMVT, QSI, ANEB, CRTX, TPST, ATNX, AFMD, OTIC, SAVA, ONTX,

CCXI, CMMB, CMMB, IOVA, RDNT, SNPX, CMLF, HEPA, BCEL, IMVT, QSI, ANEB, CRTX, TPST, ATNX, AFMD, OTIC, SAVA, ONTX, Added Positions: BIIB, CRSP, ALEC, CGEM, HZNP, ACAD, CABA, ARKG, CLVS, FNCH, SLDB, ODT, SRRA, BLU, INCY, CYCN, MIST, ELDN, XFOR, AUTL, ACIU, NXTC, ANAB, RLMD, GNCA, FREQ,

BIIB, CRSP, ALEC, CGEM, HZNP, ACAD, CABA, ARKG, CLVS, FNCH, SLDB, ODT, SRRA, BLU, INCY, CYCN, MIST, ELDN, XFOR, AUTL, ACIU, NXTC, ANAB, RLMD, GNCA, FREQ, Reduced Positions: LLY, CARA, IMAB, ASND, KALV, LRMR, CMPS, CLDX, VTGN, CCCC, GMTX, FULC, VSTM, HARP, ITCI, ACRS, SYBX, ANVS, ICAD, SEEL, ONCT, LYRA, SCPH, AGEN, CHMA, CYCC, ARPO, MGNX, VKTX, MRUS, GMDA, CATB, INMB, PCVX, TARA, ORTX, MITO, VINC, IMTX, CMRX, SVRA, CYTO, STSA, LQDA, ALPN, ACET, CYTK, MREO, IFRX,

LLY, CARA, IMAB, ASND, KALV, LRMR, CMPS, CLDX, VTGN, CCCC, GMTX, FULC, VSTM, HARP, ITCI, ACRS, SYBX, ANVS, ICAD, SEEL, ONCT, LYRA, SCPH, AGEN, CHMA, CYCC, ARPO, MGNX, VKTX, MRUS, GMDA, CATB, INMB, PCVX, TARA, ORTX, MITO, VINC, IMTX, CMRX, SVRA, CYTO, STSA, LQDA, ALPN, ACET, CYTK, MREO, IFRX, Sold Out: CRIS, PRTA, EPIX, MCRB, SAGE, ARDX, LSAQ, SBBP, MORF, BCTG, SRRK, ACHV, CAPA, TCRR, NUVB, ALT, ZLAB, PDSB, MLND, SRNE, VIRX, RUBY, SYRS, KNSA, SNDX, CLOV, CEMI, ARVN, ALBO, KURA, BTAI, ABUS, CYRX, SLS, ARNA, RETA, SRPT, RCKT, IGMS, KPTI, BLUE, KNTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ikarian Capital, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ikarian Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ikarian+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 270,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 300,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 294,400 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 125,962 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2109.86% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 195,700 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 471,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.36 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.956700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 290,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.36 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.956700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 290,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synaptogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 2109.86%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $343.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 125,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 693.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 119,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alector Inc by 162.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 674,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc by 29459.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 295,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 8990.38%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3393.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 209,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.37.