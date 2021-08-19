Derby & Company, Inc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Fiserv Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: JMST, MEAR, FB, PFE, UNH,
- Added Positions: VIG, VTV, VV, BND, IWB, AGG, IWV, MINT, IWN, VFH, EFV, PXH, TFI, MUB, STWD, BKLN, VOE, VYM, SDY, IUSV, VTEB, REZ, IDV, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SUB, GBDC, ITOT, CAT, SHY,
- Sold Out: GE, FISV,
These are the top 5 holdings of DERBY & COMPANY, INC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 419,604 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 315,272 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 237,826 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 290,080 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 147,931 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.194000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of DERBY & COMPANY, INC.
1. DERBY & COMPANY, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DERBY & COMPANY, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DERBY & COMPANY, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DERBY & COMPANY, INC keeps buying
