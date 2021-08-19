Derby & Company, Inc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Fiserv Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: JMST, MEAR, FB, PFE, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Facebook Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells General Electric Co, Fiserv Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Derby & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Derby & Company, Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 419,604 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 315,272 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 237,826 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 290,080 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 147,931 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.194000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.