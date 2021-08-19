Colony Group Llc Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, VeriSign Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Colony Group Llc Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, VeriSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Colony Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Adobe Inc, sells Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, VeriSign Inc, Amgen Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Colony Group Llc owns 763 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLONY GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLONY GROUP LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 3,628,893 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 1,147,227 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 401 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 419,297 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 423,887 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $123.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 826,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 815,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 451,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 485,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 469,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.718900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 419,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 281.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,987,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 424.91%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $641.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 288,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.191400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 280,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 325.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Sold Out: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in SciPlay Corp. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLONY GROUP LLC. Also check out:

1. COLONY GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLONY GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLONY GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLONY GROUP LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider