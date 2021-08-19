Colony Group Llc Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, VeriSign Inc

New Purchases: QUS, LRGF, JHMM, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCN, BSCO, BSCR, BSCS, BSCT, NUBD, DOW, FTLS, TOL, DFAC, UCON, BLUE, DFUS, JMST, IHY, KRNT, OGN, ESGV, PCH, BWXT, USRT, SH, LBTYK, ABNB, ACES, ACWF, BNL, VV, TIP, SMLF, PUTW, PAVE, MDYV, MBB, EYLD, AMG, HAWX, HEEM, IYH, IYW, IP, OSK, PPL, PRU, SLM, SWK, SNV, TDY, ZION, NBB, EQR, BKR, AKAM, ATKR, BCS, VSTO, EMN, SSNC, ISBC, KAMN, MTG, MAA, LNG, JOBS, PFIX, NVAX, WTRG, FMX, PCAR, RRC, TIMB, EMGF, AXON, NNY, VG, LEA, GNRC, VRNS, FRPT, RBLX, DLTH, PTON, HWM, LOVE,

QUS, LRGF, JHMM, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCN, BSCO, BSCR, BSCS, BSCT, NUBD, DOW, FTLS, TOL, DFAC, UCON, BLUE, DFUS, JMST, IHY, KRNT, OGN, ESGV, PCH, BWXT, USRT, SH, LBTYK, ABNB, ACES, ACWF, BNL, VV, TIP, SMLF, PUTW, PAVE, MDYV, MBB, EYLD, AMG, HAWX, HEEM, IYH, IYW, IP, OSK, PPL, PRU, SLM, SWK, SNV, TDY, ZION, NBB, EQR, BKR, AKAM, ATKR, BCS, VSTO, EMN, SSNC, ISBC, KAMN, MTG, MAA, LNG, JOBS, PFIX, NVAX, WTRG, FMX, PCAR, RRC, TIMB, EMGF, AXON, NNY, VG, LEA, GNRC, VRNS, FRPT, RBLX, DLTH, PTON, HWM, LOVE, Added Positions: VWO, ADBE, VONG, VONV, IXUS, VOO, NVST, VYM, NOC, SGOL, MINT, VIG, IVOL, ASML, EFG, AGG, VCIT, VTI, BAC, CLF, HBAN, VICI, GLD, IJR, ATVI, APD, F, HD, LIN, TMP, YPF, LPRO, EFA, EWT, EWY, FAN, FBND, HYLB, IUSV, IVV, IYR, QQQ, RLY, SCZ, TAN, VBK, VEU, VNQ, VOE, ALL, AMX, AMT, AMP, AON, APA, ADM, AVB, BBD, GOLD, BLK, BAK, VIAC, CMS, CDNS, CP, CERN, CTAS, CSCO, CBD, SBS, ED, GLW, DBI, DVA, DSGX, DEO, D, DD, EW, LLY, EMR, ERIC, FCNCA, GIS, HDB, LHX, WELL, HSY, HOLX, IBN, IEX, INFY, JKHY, LVS, LAZ, MIC, MMP, MAN, MKL, MAR, MXIM, SPGI, MPW, MRCY, VIVO, MET, MCHP, NCR, NICE, NXST, PH, PKI, PBR, PII, PGR, QCOM, PWR, RS, RSG, RY, RDS.A, SMG, SHW, SNN, SU, SNX, SYY, TSM, TGT, GL, RIG, UMC, UFPI, VTR, WPC, WY, WIT, EBS, HNW, DFS, TEL, MELI, ENSG, EC, JBT, BUD, AVGO, CBOE, LYB, GM, APO, MPC, CG, HTA, AGTC, PAYC, JD, CYBR, SHAK, VIRT, CABO, FND, ROKU, YETI, BCSF, MRNA, DELL, RIDE, CNXC, ACWI, CORP, DEM, DGRO, DIA, EMB, EMLC, GDX, HYG, IBB, IEMG, IGF, IGV, IJK, IUSG, IWS, MNA, MUB, PGX, SCHH, SHYG, SKYY, SPYV, TDTT, TQQQ, VFH, VGT, VT, XLF, XLI, XLY,

VWO, ADBE, VONG, VONV, IXUS, VOO, NVST, VYM, NOC, SGOL, MINT, VIG, IVOL, ASML, EFG, AGG, VCIT, VTI, BAC, CLF, HBAN, VICI, GLD, IJR, ATVI, APD, F, HD, LIN, TMP, YPF, LPRO, EFA, EWT, EWY, FAN, FBND, HYLB, IUSV, IVV, IYR, QQQ, RLY, SCZ, TAN, VBK, VEU, VNQ, VOE, ALL, AMX, AMT, AMP, AON, APA, ADM, AVB, BBD, GOLD, BLK, BAK, VIAC, CMS, CDNS, CP, CERN, CTAS, CSCO, CBD, SBS, ED, GLW, DBI, DVA, DSGX, DEO, D, DD, EW, LLY, EMR, ERIC, FCNCA, GIS, HDB, LHX, WELL, HSY, HOLX, IBN, IEX, INFY, JKHY, LVS, LAZ, MIC, MMP, MAN, MKL, MAR, MXIM, SPGI, MPW, MRCY, VIVO, MET, MCHP, NCR, NICE, NXST, PH, PKI, PBR, PII, PGR, QCOM, PWR, RS, RSG, RY, RDS.A, SMG, SHW, SNN, SU, SNX, SYY, TSM, TGT, GL, RIG, UMC, UFPI, VTR, WPC, WY, WIT, EBS, HNW, DFS, TEL, MELI, ENSG, EC, JBT, BUD, AVGO, CBOE, LYB, GM, APO, MPC, CG, HTA, AGTC, PAYC, JD, CYBR, SHAK, VIRT, CABO, FND, ROKU, YETI, BCSF, MRNA, DELL, RIDE, CNXC, ACWI, CORP, DEM, DGRO, DIA, EMB, EMLC, GDX, HYG, IBB, IEMG, IGF, IGV, IJK, IUSG, IWS, MNA, MUB, PGX, SCHH, SHYG, SKYY, SPYV, TDTT, TQQQ, VFH, VGT, VT, XLF, XLI, XLY, Reduced Positions: BIPC, USMV, VRSN, AMGN, GOOGL, JPM, AMAT, BRK.B, COF, MSFT, PG, GOOG, AMZN, GILD, INTU, WFC, AAPL, CNC, FISV, URI, ZTS, BABA, BSCL, BSCM, VXF, INTC, PFE, TXN, DIS, NXPI, FB, IJH, AXP, BAX, MKC, BKNG, USB, EDU, CARR, IWB, MCHI, SHY, CVX, FDX, LOW, MDT, ROST, TPL, RSP, SCHC, PLD, ACN, ADI, C, CCI, DHR, EA, EQIX, NEE, J, JNJ, MDLZ, NKE, PNC, PEP, DGX, ROK, SO, UNH, MA, COR, PYPL, NVCR, IIPR, BJ, FNDX, IAU, SCHX, TOTL, CB, ABT, MO, ATR, ADP, CAT, CHE, CI, KO, CL, COST, XOM, FICO, ILMN, ICE, MKTX, NVDA, NYT, ES, CRM, LUV, SBUX, TMO, UNP, RTX, WM, XLNX, ZBH, EBAY, IFN, MCI, LULU, MKC.V, PM, TSLA, ARMK, USFD, ACWX, BIL, ESGE, HDV, INTF, IVE, IVW, IWF, IWM, IWR, QAI, SCHA, SCHD, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, SCHV, SPY, VOT, MMM, AGCO, AAP, AFL, ALXN, AEP, AIG, ANSS, ACGL, ARCC, AZN, AZO, TFC, BP, BHB, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BA, BRKS, BC, CBRE, CE, FIS, SCHW, CHD, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, DHI, DE, DLR, ECL, ENB, EPD, EXR, FITB, GRMN, IT, GD, GS, ITGR, HAL, MNST, EHC, HEI, HSIC, HON, HNP, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, ITW, TT, IPG, KLAC, KSU, KMB, LKQ, LH, LAD, LMT, MLM, MCD, MCK, MTD, MVIS, MCO, MS, MSI, NFLX, NSC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, ORCL, PPG, PKG, PFG, STL, RLI, RHI, SNY, SLB, SONY, TRV, STT, STE, SYK, TROW, TJX, TTEK, TM, TSCO, TREX, TYL, UBS, UL, PAG, VZ, WMT, WCN, ANTM, WLK, YUM, L, TDG, EXG, TMUS, BX, VMW, AWK, MSCI, AQN, V, STWD, DG, CIT, CHTR, KKR, FRC, HCA, HII, EPAM, PSX, ABBV, ICLR, CTLT, STOR, GSBD, SQ, FTV, WH, CVET, ZM, BYND, OTIS, BNDX, BOND, IGIB, CMBS, CWB, DHS, EEM, EFV, EWJ, FEMS, FLOT, FNDA, FNDF, GVI, ICVT, IDV, IEFA, IEI, IHF, IHI, IJJ, IJS, IWN, IWO, IWV, IWY, IYJ, JPST, LQD, MDY, PGF, SCHB, SCHE, SCHK, SDY, SPHY, SPMD, SPYG, SUSA, TDIV, TFI, USIG, VGK, VGSH, VRP, VTV, VXUS, VYMI, XBI, XLE, XLP,

BIPC, USMV, VRSN, AMGN, GOOGL, JPM, AMAT, BRK.B, COF, MSFT, PG, GOOG, AMZN, GILD, INTU, WFC, AAPL, CNC, FISV, URI, ZTS, BABA, BSCL, BSCM, VXF, INTC, PFE, TXN, DIS, NXPI, FB, IJH, AXP, BAX, MKC, BKNG, USB, EDU, CARR, IWB, MCHI, SHY, CVX, FDX, LOW, MDT, ROST, TPL, RSP, SCHC, PLD, ACN, ADI, C, CCI, DHR, EA, EQIX, NEE, J, JNJ, MDLZ, NKE, PNC, PEP, DGX, ROK, SO, UNH, MA, COR, PYPL, NVCR, IIPR, BJ, FNDX, IAU, SCHX, TOTL, CB, ABT, MO, ATR, ADP, CAT, CHE, CI, KO, CL, COST, XOM, FICO, ILMN, ICE, MKTX, NVDA, NYT, ES, CRM, LUV, SBUX, TMO, UNP, RTX, WM, XLNX, ZBH, EBAY, IFN, MCI, LULU, MKC.V, PM, TSLA, ARMK, USFD, ACWX, BIL, ESGE, HDV, INTF, IVE, IVW, IWF, IWM, IWR, QAI, SCHA, SCHD, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, SCHV, SPY, VOT, MMM, AGCO, AAP, AFL, ALXN, AEP, AIG, ANSS, ACGL, ARCC, AZN, AZO, TFC, BP, BHB, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BA, BRKS, BC, CBRE, CE, FIS, SCHW, CHD, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, DHI, DE, DLR, ECL, ENB, EPD, EXR, FITB, GRMN, IT, GD, GS, ITGR, HAL, MNST, EHC, HEI, HSIC, HON, HNP, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, ITW, TT, IPG, KLAC, KSU, KMB, LKQ, LH, LAD, LMT, MLM, MCD, MCK, MTD, MVIS, MCO, MS, MSI, NFLX, NSC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, ORCL, PPG, PKG, PFG, STL, RLI, RHI, SNY, SLB, SONY, TRV, STT, STE, SYK, TROW, TJX, TTEK, TM, TSCO, TREX, TYL, UBS, UL, PAG, VZ, WMT, WCN, ANTM, WLK, YUM, L, TDG, EXG, TMUS, BX, VMW, AWK, MSCI, AQN, V, STWD, DG, CIT, CHTR, KKR, FRC, HCA, HII, EPAM, PSX, ABBV, ICLR, CTLT, STOR, GSBD, SQ, FTV, WH, CVET, ZM, BYND, OTIS, BNDX, BOND, IGIB, CMBS, CWB, DHS, EEM, EFV, EWJ, FEMS, FLOT, FNDA, FNDF, GVI, ICVT, IDV, IEFA, IEI, IHF, IHI, IJJ, IJS, IWN, IWO, IWV, IWY, IYJ, JPST, LQD, MDY, PGF, SCHB, SCHE, SCHK, SDY, SPHY, SPMD, SPYG, SUSA, TDIV, TFI, USIG, VGK, VGSH, VRP, VTV, VXUS, VYMI, XBI, XLE, XLP, Sold Out: JEF, EMQQ, GE, O, ALSN, TCF, BK, SCPL, NVR, VTRS, IAC, TDOC, XYL, SPLV, EFAV, FLIR, BMTC, IGHG, UGI, WBA, WVVI, SHV, VRSK, GRFS, IEF, W, DKNG, BKI, ADSK, FOCS, UHAL, RMD, CNI, CERS, NTP, MU, MFC, LOGI, BAP, SNPS, HUM, CS, DISCA, SNEX, SAN, EUFN, DPZ, GSK, LEN, WDAY, PHG, MFG, ET, SIRI,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Adobe Inc, sells Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, VeriSign Inc, Amgen Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Colony Group Llc owns 763 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLONY GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colony+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 3,628,893 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 1,147,227 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 401 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 419,297 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 423,887 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $123.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 826,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 815,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 451,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 485,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 469,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.718900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 419,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 281.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,987,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 424.91%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $641.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 288,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.191400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 280,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 325.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Colony Group Llc sold out a holding in SciPlay Corp. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.2.