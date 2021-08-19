Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Dow Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Anthem Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund

- New Purchases: DOW, LVS, VHT, IJR,
- Added Positions: MRK, T, GOOG, JPM, EOI, MSFT, VZ, DIS, PFF, CVX, PEY, ADBE, PG, BDJ, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: HD, AAPL, MCD, HON, ITW, FDD, NVDA, BAC, IHI, IWR,
- Sold Out: ANTM, NIE, PREPH.PFD, VNQ,
For the details of Brick & Kyle, Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brick+%26+kyle%2C+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brick & Kyle, Associates
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,012 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,813 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,523 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 41,904 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,335 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 61,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $260.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2748.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03.Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPH.PFD)
Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.
