Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Dow Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Anthem Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newtown, PA, based Investment company Brick & Kyle, Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Anthem Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PartnerRe, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2021Q2, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 56 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brick & Kyle, Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brick+%26+kyle%2C+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brick & Kyle, Associates
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,012 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,813 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,523 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 41,904 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,335 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 61,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $260.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2748.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPH.PFD)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brick & Kyle, Associates. Also check out:

1. Brick & Kyle, Associates's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brick & Kyle, Associates's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brick & Kyle, Associates's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brick & Kyle, Associates keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
