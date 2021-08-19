Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys Dow Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Anthem Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund

New Purchases: DOW, LVS, VHT, IJR,

DOW, LVS, VHT, IJR, Added Positions: MRK, T, GOOG, JPM, EOI, MSFT, VZ, DIS, PFF, CVX, PEY, ADBE, PG, BDJ, XLF,

MRK, T, GOOG, JPM, EOI, MSFT, VZ, DIS, PFF, CVX, PEY, ADBE, PG, BDJ, XLF, Reduced Positions: HD, AAPL, MCD, HON, ITW, FDD, NVDA, BAC, IHI, IWR,

HD, AAPL, MCD, HON, ITW, FDD, NVDA, BAC, IHI, IWR, Sold Out: ANTM, NIE, PREPH.PFD, VNQ,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Anthem Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, PartnerRe, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2021Q2, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 56 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,012 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,813 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,523 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 41,904 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,335 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 61,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $260.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2748.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.