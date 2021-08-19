Meyer Handelman Co Buys Travel+Leisure Co, TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Viatris Inc,

- New Purchases: TNL, OGN, AZN, BLK, AMT, UNH,
- Added Positions: QCOM, TJX, INTC, CRM, VZ, VIAC, C, GILD, PFE, KMB, V, REGN, BABA, CSCO, AMZN, KHC, APTV, ABBV, WFC, HAL, BA, FL, FE, CMCSA, AVNS,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, HON, CAT, COP, BMY, SYY, NUE, MDT, AMGN, PSX, TGT, PPG, VTRS, CVS, BP, MRO, MDLZ, DHR, WBA, ALL, CTVA, ENB, UNP, WY, PM, GLD,
- Sold Out: WD5A, MTSC, SMG,
For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 565,196 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 470,796 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 612,504 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,618 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 434,692 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $902.829600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 191.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $255.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $658.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: (MTSC)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of MEYER HANDELMAN CO.
1. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEYER HANDELMAN CO keeps buying
