Meyer Handelman Co Buys Travel+Leisure Co, TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Viatris Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Meyer Handelman Co Buys Travel+Leisure Co, TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Viatris Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Meyer Handelman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Organon, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Viatris Inc, , The Scotts Miracle Gro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2021Q2, Meyer Handelman Co owns 201 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEYER HANDELMAN CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 565,196 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 470,796 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 612,504 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,618 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 434,692 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $902.829600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 191.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $255.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $658.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: (MTSC)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEYER HANDELMAN CO. Also check out:

1. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEYER HANDELMAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEYER HANDELMAN CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider