Meyer Handelman Co Buys Travel+Leisure Co, TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Viatris Inc,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, TJX Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Organon, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Viatris Inc, , The Scotts Miracle Gro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2021Q2, Meyer Handelman Co owns 201 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 565,196 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 470,796 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 612,504 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,618 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 434,692 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $902.829600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $425.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 191.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $255.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $658.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.