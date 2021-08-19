Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ICL Group, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: VT, XRT, EL, COPX, KBUY, INVZ, IACB.U, IACC, ATER, WILC, IYT, FTNT, TGT, RTM, INDY, PERI, EZU, BEPC, ARKO, EDOC, IBDP, IBDQ, VRIG, SRVR, UL, INMD, CHWY, CMCSA, ELAN, IDXX, SYF, FIVN, ZTS, ENPH, OPK, EMQQ, CXSE, MOO, VGK, ZIM, JETS, IBDO, CI, CMMB, CMMB, MO, KHC, DLTR, FLEX, VRSN, PWFL, SSYS, ORCL, IBDS, MDLZ, SJM, KGRN, NEAR, PAVE, PKB, GIS, SPLV, CL, XSOE, EUFN, WOOF, CGNT, CGNT, FRPT, TRUP, IYK, TSCO, HERO, RELX, IBDR, CRWD, PLX, CLSK, VIVE, PYPD, CYRN, OBSV,

VT, XRT, EL, COPX, KBUY, INVZ, IACB.U, IACC, ATER, WILC, IYT, FTNT, TGT, RTM, INDY, PERI, EZU, BEPC, ARKO, EDOC, IBDP, IBDQ, VRIG, SRVR, UL, INMD, CHWY, CMCSA, ELAN, IDXX, SYF, FIVN, ZTS, ENPH, OPK, EMQQ, CXSE, MOO, VGK, ZIM, JETS, IBDO, CI, CMMB, CMMB, MO, KHC, DLTR, FLEX, VRSN, PWFL, SSYS, ORCL, IBDS, MDLZ, SJM, KGRN, NEAR, PAVE, PKB, GIS, SPLV, CL, XSOE, EUFN, WOOF, CGNT, CGNT, FRPT, TRUP, IYK, TSCO, HERO, RELX, IBDR, CRWD, PLX, CLSK, VIVE, PYPD, CYRN, OBSV, Added Positions: XLE, ICL, IVV, XLV, XLF, SPY, IHI, XLC, VOO, AAPL, TSEM, KWEB, QQQ, XLI, KKR, BABA, XME, AMD, AXP, IGV, NVMI, KRE, SPG, AUDC, MOS, FB, ORA, XLY, GOOG, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, MA, SEDG, KRNT, KBE, NVDA, V, ADBE, IWM, XBI, PYPL, PSI, TSM, HYG, ITB, AGCO, PANW, ACWI, CHIQ, XLP, BIDU, COF, CIEN, NTR, WMT, PTH, MRK, QCOM, KBWB, XHB, BRK.B, BMY, C, FDX, SPGI, TSLA, IBB, VCSH, ESLT, HON, LMT, NFLX, NVO, PFE, SONY, TEVA, BUD, APTV, JD, AAXJ, GDXJ, KBA, LQD, RYT, URTH, DOX, BXP, CEVA, COST, EXPE, NEE, GILD, INTC, IFF, KLAC, KMB, MU, MCO, PRGO, BKNG, RDWR, TMUS, DAL, GM, HLT, URGN, EWT, EWY, GSY, NOBL, PBW, QCLN, QLTA, SHY, SLQD, TIP, VWO, ABEO, APD, BP, DHI, IBM, ITRN, JBLU, MCD, MS, PEP, PG, STLD, UPS, WBA, WFC, TYME, HEPA, MDWD, KEN, BWAY, HSTO, AGG, AGZ, ANGL, ARKK, BIL, BIV, BKLN, BSV, IGSB, DGRW, EWZ, FLOT, GDX, HEDJ, MINT, SHYG, SJNK, SPEM, XAR,

XLE, ICL, IVV, XLV, XLF, SPY, IHI, XLC, VOO, AAPL, TSEM, KWEB, QQQ, XLI, KKR, BABA, XME, AMD, AXP, IGV, NVMI, KRE, SPG, AUDC, MOS, FB, ORA, XLY, GOOG, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, MA, SEDG, KRNT, KBE, NVDA, V, ADBE, IWM, XBI, PYPL, PSI, TSM, HYG, ITB, AGCO, PANW, ACWI, CHIQ, XLP, BIDU, COF, CIEN, NTR, WMT, PTH, MRK, QCOM, KBWB, XHB, BRK.B, BMY, C, FDX, SPGI, TSLA, IBB, VCSH, ESLT, HON, LMT, NFLX, NVO, PFE, SONY, TEVA, BUD, APTV, JD, AAXJ, GDXJ, KBA, LQD, RYT, URTH, DOX, BXP, CEVA, COST, EXPE, NEE, GILD, INTC, IFF, KLAC, KMB, MU, MCO, PRGO, BKNG, RDWR, TMUS, DAL, GM, HLT, URGN, EWT, EWY, GSY, NOBL, PBW, QCLN, QLTA, SHY, SLQD, TIP, VWO, ABEO, APD, BP, DHI, IBM, ITRN, JBLU, MCD, MS, PEP, PG, STLD, UPS, WBA, WFC, TYME, HEPA, MDWD, KEN, BWAY, HSTO, AGG, AGZ, ANGL, ARKK, BIL, BIV, BKLN, BSV, IGSB, DGRW, EWZ, FLOT, GDX, HEDJ, MINT, SHYG, SJNK, SPEM, XAR, Reduced Positions: RSP, HD, ABT, ICE, ITA, DIS, GPN, AMAT, ABNB, IAI, CHKP, QTEC, FVRR, XLB, WIX, SMH, SOXX, YUMC, XLK, CAMT, DE, SE, VRNS, LIN, HDB, CP, BAC, MTUM, JPM, FCX, URI, J, ROK, CMI, DHR, EMR, GS, CSX, ITW, USMV, RADA, NTEC, GMRE, ELLO, VGT, NKE, CVS, MDT, CSCO, XOM, JNJ, LEN, EEM, EPP, DVY, IEI, RIO, IXN, DIA, SLG, ALLT, BLDR, SPSB, BIIB, LGIH,

RSP, HD, ABT, ICE, ITA, DIS, GPN, AMAT, ABNB, IAI, CHKP, QTEC, FVRR, XLB, WIX, SMH, SOXX, YUMC, XLK, CAMT, DE, SE, VRNS, LIN, HDB, CP, BAC, MTUM, JPM, FCX, URI, J, ROK, CMI, DHR, EMR, GS, CSX, ITW, USMV, RADA, NTEC, GMRE, ELLO, VGT, NKE, CVS, MDT, CSCO, XOM, JNJ, LEN, EEM, EPP, DVY, IEI, RIO, IXN, DIA, SLG, ALLT, BLDR, SPSB, BIIB, LGIH, Sold Out: WYNN, HAL, IWF, ASML, DRIO, CAT, SNR, CELJF, OHI, SBRA, VTR, TXN, DHC, NHI, LTC, WELL, PEAK, CTRE, VTV, ROKU, FROG, GLD, CHCT, IPAY, DOC, HTA, UHT, MPW, HR, GOLD, AMGN, T, ATOS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ICL Group, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 410 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meitav+dash+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,888,128 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 286,717 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.30% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 2,188,255 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.86% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 295,629 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 231,192 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.71%

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 578,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $93.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $327.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $27.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 454,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 835,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 172.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,188,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 325.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $7.51, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 12,647,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 231,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 194.53%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 638,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,888,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 286,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in New Senior Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $6.86.