Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ICL Group, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meitav Dash Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ICL Group, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Abbott Laboratories, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 410 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meitav+dash+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,888,128 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.49%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 286,717 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.30%
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 2,188,255 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.86%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 295,629 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 231,192 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 578,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $93.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $327.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $27.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 454,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 835,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 172.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,188,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 325.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $7.51, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 12,647,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 231,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 194.53%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 638,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,888,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 286,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Sold Out: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in New Senior Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $6.86.



