Blackstone Inc Buys Oatly Group AB, Finance of America Inc, Apria Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Paysafe

- New Purchases: OTLY, FOA, APR, MAA, CPT, TASK, CTOS, TALS, KDP, BHG, CLVT, CVII, ED, SQSP, AQNU, TPL, DIDI, CCVI, GENI, LU, TCVA, GH, PCOR, NRZ, CWK, BEKE, WOOF, JWSM, LGV, CMLT, VLAT, PXD, MDB, RVMD, BTAQ, PCPC, CFIV, SLAC, LGAC, APP, FSRX, PATH, SLAM, OHPA, LCAA, LEGA, DISA, MQ, FA, LZ, KLR, UBER, PING, PGNY, TWND, ABCL, NOAC, POW, HCNEU, TBCP, DCRN, JOFF, CPUH, KURI, CHAA, CMII, SWIM, HIII, GLBL, GLBL, FACT, ISOS, FRW, ACTD, NGCA, VGII, STRE, LFST, MAQC, LITTU, QSI, PTRA, S, S, EOCW.U, EXPE, HDB, XPO, CELH, REVG, BTAI, FOCS, LCAP, TMPM, VHAQ, VTAQ, COOL, VII, CLAS, QFTA, MON, JCIC, LMACA, BIOT, HCII, DHHC, CFV, MDH, KRNL, PRPC, RMGC, CENH, ACII, ATMR, NXU, COVA, GIG, PMGM, FORE, SCLE, XPDI, SCOB, APGB, PFDR, CFVI, FACA, KAII, SPGS, KIII, KNBE, GSEV, ANAC, COLI, FTAA, MACQ, TWLV, WARR, ASZ, FLME, TMCI, AUS, NDAC, SNII, LOKM, AURC, FRSG, AGGR, DTOC, RTPY, FZT, LCA, LCA, FLYW, FIGS, DYNS, TRONU, DIBS, CNVY, AOMR, INDI, ZTAQU, YMM, DOCS, CFLT, MCW, GRPH, INTA, IAS, YOU, PRTG, XEC, SNMP, SMLP, NCNO, PMVP, PUBM, UPST, CHFW, DUNE, FOXW, AEAC, CLRM, ZWRK, NRAC, THMA, GHAC, ITQ, HHLA, ENNV, PICC, SPAQ, SPAQ, IACB, TSIB, NVSA, AKYA, VELO, GIIX, TWNT, AFAQ, OMIC, CNTA, EGGF.U, ZETA, XMTR, MF, CVRX,
- Added Positions: ET, MMP, MIC, PACK, HEP, WES, VNET, AZEK, ENBL, DCP, PAGP, WMB, PAA, MMLP, JAMF, JAMF, BKEP, LUNG, SFT, ZH,
- Reduced Positions: BMBL, PSFE, GTES, ENB, OKE, NEE, KRC, TRP, SNOW, KMI, PRAX, BXMT, AM, NEP, FNF, CYRX, AJAX, EARN, FTCH, ALNY, EPIX, BFLY, CMLF, ETWO, GSAH, CWEN.A, FROG, NGL, PBFX, TDUP, OLO, CCV, ENLC, CBAH, DKL, CEQP, RTLR, ETRN, PSXP, TELL, BPMP, OMP, ALTM, NS, HESM, GPP, SHLX, USDP,
- Sold Out: QQQ, CVII.U, TME, BIDU, AVLR, DNMR, VIAC, VNT, NBLX, VICI, ZI, CCVI.U, CRHC, FOUR, ACCD, SHC, MAAC, JWSM.U, SEAH, SLAC.U, SLAMU, OHPAU, HAYW, LGV.U, LEGAU, DISAU, THBR, AACQ, SPNV, CONX, POWRU, DRVN, SHLS, TBCPU, CPUH.U, LGACU, CHAA.U, FSRXU, CMIIU, HIIIU, STRE.U, DOCN, VGII.U, CS, DISCA, TCBI, WMS, CHPM, FSKR, OSH, DGNR, FMAC, DCRB, VCVC, RSI, TBA, LMACU, HCIIU, CFFVU, FOREU, DCRNU, ONTF, MDH.U, KRNLU, PRPC.U, NXU.U, JOFFU, MRAC, CENHU, ACII.U, RMGCU, ATMR.U, KURIU, COVAU, FWAA, GIGGU, PMGMU, APGB.U, SCOBU, SCLEU, PFDRU, SPGS.U, KIIIU, KAIIU, MACQU, FACA.U, CFVIU, FTAAU, ANAC.U, GSEVU, COLIU, WARR.U, GLBLU, INNV, FLME.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, FACT.U, TWLVU, IVAN, NDACU, LOKM.U, SNII.U, ISOS.U, FRSGU, AGGRU, ROT, SNCY, DTOCU, NAPA, RTPYU, ACTDU, SJIV, LCAHU, LCAHU, FSK, MRNS, RPD, SD, FOXA, CCAC, NRACU, CLRMU, ZWRKU, THMAU, GHACU, ITQRU, HHLA.U, ENNVU, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TSIBU, IACB.U, NVSAU, GIIXU, VELOU, SRNGU, TWNT.U, CPNG, TIL, FNCH, FZT.U,
For the details of Blackstone Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Inc
- Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,713,720 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio.
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 221,087,590 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 54,709,184 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.25%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 67,736,346 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 152,981,963 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 31,913,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 77,336,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apria Inc (APR)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 19,037,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,085,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,393,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,478,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 124.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,424,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 4013.66%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,670,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 875.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,901,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 210.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,494,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 314.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,616,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Inc. Also check out:
1. Blackstone Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment