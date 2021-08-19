Blackstone Inc Buys Oatly Group AB, Finance of America Inc, Apria Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Paysafe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackstone Inc Buys Oatly Group AB, Finance of America Inc, Apria Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Paysafe

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blackstone Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Oatly Group AB, Finance of America Inc, Apria Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, sells Bumble Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Paysafe, Enbridge Inc, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Inc. As of 2021Q2, Blackstone Inc owns 598 stocks with a total value of $44 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackstone Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Inc
  1. Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,713,720 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio.
  2. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 221,087,590 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
  3. Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 54,709,184 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.25%
  4. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 67,736,346 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  5. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 152,981,963 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 31,913,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 77,336,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apria Inc (APR)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 19,037,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,085,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,393,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,478,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 124.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,424,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 4013.66%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,670,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 875.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,901,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 210.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,494,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 314.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,616,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Inc. Also check out:

1. Blackstone Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider