Blackstone Inc Buys Oatly Group AB, Finance of America Inc, Apria Inc, Sells Bumble Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Paysafe

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oatly Group AB, Finance of America Inc, Apria Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, sells Bumble Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Paysafe, Enbridge Inc, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Inc. As of 2021Q2, Blackstone Inc owns 598 stocks with a total value of $44 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,713,720 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 221,087,590 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57% Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 54,709,184 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.25% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 67,736,346 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 152,981,963 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 31,913,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 77,336,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 19,037,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,085,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,393,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,478,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 124.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,424,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 4013.66%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,670,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 875.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,901,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 210.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,494,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP by 314.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,616,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18.