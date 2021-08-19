Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, Hancock Whitney Corp, Chuy's Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SNAP, TUEM, SAM, DMTK,
- Added Positions: ROKU, RBLX, PINS, SCR, JWN, SONO,
- Reduced Positions: TRIP, CHNG,
- Sold Out: HWC, CHUY,
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 293,001 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,400 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio.
- Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 360,014 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 22,300 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.78%
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 66,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 450,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $606.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 139.78%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $346.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 181.82%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Score Media and Gaming Inc (SCR)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.43.Sold Out: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)
Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59.
