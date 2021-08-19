Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, The Chemours Co, Griffon Corp, Sells Helen Of Troy, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Parsons Corp

- New Purchases: VRTS, CC, GFF, GRBK, BCEI, BCEI,
- Reduced Positions: SEM, SF, HTH, DIOD, UFPI, EVR, ISBC, SBCF, EME, SPB, FSS, UMBF, TPX, TKR, BLDR, PRIM, MBUU, JACK, FN, MCY, LXP, VBTX, AMN, ABCB, CTRE, OFC, CATY, EBS, ITGR, GPK, EXLS, WGO, PDM, BDN, POR, WERN, GTN, OEC, ARGO, FULT, SWX, HI, IIVI, SHYF, LZB, NBHC, MGRC, PRG, NMIH, NWE, INT, PDCE, SMP, GIII,
- Sold Out: HELE, AEL, PSN, SCHN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC
- Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 544,239 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
- AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 182,247 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 270,554 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
- Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 481,082 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 137,002 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73%
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $292.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 334,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Griffon Corp (GFF)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 430,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 476,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $41.07.Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.
