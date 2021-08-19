Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, The Chemours Co, Griffon Corp, Sells Helen Of Troy, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Parsons Corp

New Purchases: VRTS, CC, GFF, GRBK, BCEI, BCEI,

VRTS, CC, GFF, GRBK, BCEI, BCEI, Reduced Positions: SEM, SF, HTH, DIOD, UFPI, EVR, ISBC, SBCF, EME, SPB, FSS, UMBF, TPX, TKR, BLDR, PRIM, MBUU, JACK, FN, MCY, LXP, VBTX, AMN, ABCB, CTRE, OFC, CATY, EBS, ITGR, GPK, EXLS, WGO, PDM, BDN, POR, WERN, GTN, OEC, ARGO, FULT, SWX, HI, IIVI, SHYF, LZB, NBHC, MGRC, PRG, NMIH, NWE, INT, PDCE, SMP, GIII,

SEM, SF, HTH, DIOD, UFPI, EVR, ISBC, SBCF, EME, SPB, FSS, UMBF, TPX, TKR, BLDR, PRIM, MBUU, JACK, FN, MCY, LXP, VBTX, AMN, ABCB, CTRE, OFC, CATY, EBS, ITGR, GPK, EXLS, WGO, PDM, BDN, POR, WERN, GTN, OEC, ARGO, FULT, SWX, HI, IIVI, SHYF, LZB, NBHC, MGRC, PRG, NMIH, NWE, INT, PDCE, SMP, GIII, Sold Out: HELE, AEL, PSN, SCHN,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, The Chemours Co, Griffon Corp, Green Brick Partners Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells Helen Of Troy, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Parsons Corp, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $740 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 544,239 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74% AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 182,247 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 270,554 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74% Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 481,082 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 137,002 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73%

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $292.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 334,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 430,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 476,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.