Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, The Chemours Co, Griffon Corp, Sells Helen Of Troy, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Parsons Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, The Chemours Co, Griffon Corp, Sells Helen Of Troy, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Parsons Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Plano, TX, based Investment company Hillcrest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Virtus Investment Partners Inc, The Chemours Co, Griffon Corp, Green Brick Partners Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells Helen Of Troy, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Parsons Corp, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $740 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC
  1. Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 544,239 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
  2. AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 182,247 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
  3. Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 270,554 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
  4. Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 481,082 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%
  5. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 137,002 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73%
New Purchase: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.5 and $298.17, with an estimated average price of $269.73. The stock is now traded at around $292.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 334,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Griffon Corp (GFF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 430,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 476,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 172,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hillcrest Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider