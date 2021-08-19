SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

New Purchases: JPUS, MLN, SSUS, GSSC, RPAR, PAVE, RZV, RGI, OGIG, BSJM, RYF, STX,

JPUS, MLN, SSUS, GSSC, RPAR, PAVE, RZV, RGI, OGIG, BSJM, RYF, STX, Reduced Positions: CP,

CP, Sold Out: AAPL, BRK.B, BBY, BK, ALK, APD, BAC, GE, STX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, RPAR Risk Parity ETF, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyview+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,045 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 68,495 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 80,606 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 57,173 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 62,688 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 80,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 193,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 119,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 51,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 136,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.