SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

- New Purchases: JPUS, MLN, SSUS, GSSC, RPAR, PAVE, RZV, RGI, OGIG, BSJM, RYF, STX,
- Reduced Positions: CP,
- Sold Out: AAPL, BRK.B, BBY, BK, ALK, APD, BAC, GE, STX,
For the details of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyview+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,045 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 68,495 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 80,606 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 57,173 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio.
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 62,688 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 80,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (MLN)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 193,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 119,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 51,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 136,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC.
