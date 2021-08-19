Logo
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , South Jersey Industries Inc, Elastic NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bluefin Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , South Jersey Industries Inc, Elastic NV, , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc owns 666 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluefin+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 152,046 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 381.42%
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 158,300 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 387,802 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 584,293 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.73%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 307,818 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.24%
New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 90,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 67,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 381.42%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 152,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 378.76%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 123,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 752.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 229,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 149,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 72.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 307,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 1859.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $126.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
