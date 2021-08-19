Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , South Jersey Industries Inc, Elastic NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , South Jersey Industries Inc, Elastic NV, , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc owns 666 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 152,046 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 381.42% Wayfair Inc (W) - 158,300 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 387,802 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 584,293 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.73% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 307,818 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.24%

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 90,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 67,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 381.42%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 152,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 378.76%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 123,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 752.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 229,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 149,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 72.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 307,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 1859.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $126.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.61.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39.