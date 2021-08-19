Logo
Redwood Investment Management, LLC Buys LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF, LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Em

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Redwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF, LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF, LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF, LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redwood Investment Management, LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investment Management, LLC
  1. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) - 937,103 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 356,810 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.04%
  3. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) - 924,142 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 266,438 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.71%
  5. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) - 611,171 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.508000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 937,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.13 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 924,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF. The purchase prices were between $35 and $37.52, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.767700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 611,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $37.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.193500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 427,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 362,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 53.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.830900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 356,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 266,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 111,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 312.44%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $473.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Redwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redwood Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redwood Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redwood Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redwood Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redwood Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
