S. R. Schill & Associates Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quanex Building Products Corp

Mercer Island, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quanex Building Products Corp, Kohl's Corp, Dana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S. R. Schill & Associates. As of 2021Q2, S. R. Schill & Associates owns 90 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 332,114 shares, 27.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 264,082 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 179,395 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 318,356 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 271,613 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 376,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 97,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 64,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 32,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 179,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in General Electric Co by 48.17%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The sale prices were between $24.54 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $26.66.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72.