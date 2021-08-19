Retirement Group, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: MDYV, PFFD, GTO, PFXF, OGIG, FLTB, PGHY, IVLU, RDIV, HNDL, VRIG, XMHQ, YYY, IGBH, FIBR, JHMC, X, ESCR, INDS, LQDH, NUMV, NUSC, PFM, REET, CZA, DJD, ESGN, FMAT, HYZD, IYLD, SDIV, SHAG, XSOE, AA, HGLB, RNLX, CN, DIAL, DIV, EMHY, HYHG, QQQJ, QUS, RZV, SPDV, IMAX, NOK, STM, PRPO, LAC, FSK, BAMR, ARKF, BAR, BBC, ESHY, GLTR, IRBO, SMMD, SRET, TMDV, VYMI, XRLV, RIOT, BKD, VALE, ERIC, FICO, GTBP, SIG, SCCO, RGR, UPS, IDEX, ACR, CEF, MELI, GTTN, ATNM, FLXN, RLMD, TLRY, TLRY, KMPH, ELAN, TARA, QLGN, ORPH, FHTX, DM, COIN, OGN, ADRE, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, BSCN, DRIV, FDNI, FIW, FJP, FKU, FPXI, FYT, GLDM, IBDN, IBTD, ICSH, IHY, IUSG, IUSV, JEPI, JHMM, JOET, KBWY, PAVE, PSCC, QEFA, QQQM, SNLN, SPVU, USHY, USRT,

XOM, GDX, XLG, GLD, SCHD, FPE, BRK.B, FTSL, SRLN, VRP, JEF, SCHZ, SLYV, VTV, VLUE, NOBL, FNDA, SCHV, T, BAM, VBR, EFV, SCHP, SLQD, DGRO, BND, PCI, BW, SCHO, SGOL, ETJ, CAPE, PFF, SCHE, SCHH, SCHR, SDY, VDE, VIG, PXD, PLUG, SPWR, AVGO, OCGN, AFIN, BNDX, IJR, IQLT, ISCF, IWD, IXUS, JKI, JKL, MTUM, SHYG, SUSA, WDIV, XLF, AN, BIDU, BECN, KO, EPD, HZO, VTRS, NFLX, OHI, ORCL, PRFT, PG, CRM, UAL, ET, TMUS, IOVA, PHYS, APTS, KMI, GLPI, JD, QRVO, CODX, CRWD, ASO, HOL, AMLP, DSI, DVY, EFAV, EMB, ESGE, GOVT, IEFA, IEMG, IPO, IWO, MBB, MGV, MOAT, MUB, QUAL, SPYD, TIP, VCIT, VNQ, VWO, XMLV, Reduced Positions: TLT, AMZN, NVDA, SPY, XLE, AAPL, MSFT, QQQ, AMD, PLTR, CAT, BYND, FB, PYPL, SHOP, SPSB, VUG, TSLA, ARKG, ARKK, PGX, GOOG, VTI, GOOGL, IVV, MA, GSY, JNJ, MMM, MU, VZ, DIS, ETB, BX, PLD, BIIB, WMT, V, CRSP, SNOW, IGSB, IWM, LQD, AMAT, COST, HD, LMT, MCD, LUV, AGG, AGGY, IYW, JETS, PGF, USMV, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, HON, O, RDS.A, ETY, STAG, ABBV, BABA, DOCU, CCIV, HYEM, HYG, IEF, IHI, IJT, IWP, IXN, SCHM, SOXX, SPEM, SPHD, USO, AMX, BSX, BMY, BTI, EMR, ENB, HRB, INTC, MRK, NOC, INSG, ON, PEP, PFE, XPO, TGT, RTX, GWW, SPB, VMW, CHTR, MPLX, PJT, SQ, BBU, BNGO, MAXN, BSCL, BSCM, FLRN, IVW, KWEB, SCHA, SPHY, XLP, XLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Group, LLC owns 689 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 96,396 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 52,190 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,875 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 139,335 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 133,235 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24%

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 139,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 55,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.472300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.538500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.399100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 133,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 221.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 77,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $44.14 and $64.92, with an estimated average price of $53.29.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.