Retirement Group, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Group, LLC owns 689 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Group, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 96,396 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 52,190 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,875 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
  4. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 139,335 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 133,235 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 139,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 55,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.472300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.538500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.399100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 133,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 221.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 77,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.

Sold Out: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $44.14 and $64.92, with an estimated average price of $53.29.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Retirement Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Group, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider