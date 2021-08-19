Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Evergy Inc

- New Purchases: EDR, EDR, FYBR,
- Sold Out: DELL, HWM, EVRG, MPC, TWTR, NLSN, ARNC, ETWO, UNIT, T, PSA, CUB, DISCK, BTU, SNAP, CYH, PINS, CRMD, TTD, EFR, RYAAY, FB, EFT, PFG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 3,000,005 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.69%. The holding were 3,000,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.69%. The holding were 3,000,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
1. Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elliott Investment Management L.P. keeps buying
