Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Evergy Inc

EDR, EDR, FYBR, Sold Out: DELL, HWM, EVRG, MPC, TWTR, NLSN, ARNC, ETWO, UNIT, T, PSA, CUB, DISCK, BTU, SNAP, CYH, PINS, CRMD, TTD, EFR, RYAAY, FB, EFT, PFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Evergy Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 3,000,005 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.69%. The holding were 3,000,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1.