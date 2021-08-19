Logos Global Management LP Buys ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: ALXO, VERV, GRPH, IOVA, IPSC, APLS, CNTA, BMEA, GHRS, JANX, RAIN, ACRS, PRLD, RAPT, TALS, GLUE, CATB, CCCC, IKNA, BCTG, HSAQ, DAWN, MREO,

Added Positions: DCPH, CMPS, TPTX, KRTX, CYTK, KNTE, ELDN, ISEE, KZR, HARP, KNSA, ATHA, EWTX, LABP, PMVP,

Reduced Positions: DYN, RPTX, NKTX, ALGS, FMTX, CGEM, TIL, BCYC, RACB, FSII, HLXA, ASLN,

Sold Out: BTAI, KYMR, VRDN, SBTX, RACA, LRMR, HRMY, EAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Graphite Bio Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Logos Global Management LP owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) - 3,156,981 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 3,743,875 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 2,732,501 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) - 758,265 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 2,054,392 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.89%

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.51%. The holding were 3,156,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 758,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 1,070,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 989,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1674.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $116.96. The stock is now traded at around $103.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,329,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.06 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $34.25.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.1.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $32.35.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36.