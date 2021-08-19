Logos Global Management LP Buys ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Logos Global Management LP Buys ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Logos Global Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Graphite Bio Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Viridian Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Logos Global Management LP owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Logos Global Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logos+global+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Logos Global Management LP
  1. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) - 3,156,981 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 3,743,875 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 2,732,501 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) - 758,265 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 2,054,392 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.89%
New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.51%. The holding were 3,156,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 758,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 1,070,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 989,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1674.19%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $116.96. The stock is now traded at around $103.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,329,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.06 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $34.25.

Sold Out: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.1.

Sold Out: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $32.35.

Sold Out: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Logos Global Management LP. Also check out:

1. Logos Global Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Logos Global Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Logos Global Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Logos Global Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider