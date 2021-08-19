SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACBI, NLOK, XONE, IEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( ACBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SouthState Corporation. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock. If you are an Atlantic Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NortonLifeLock Inc. ( NLOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The ExOne Company ( XONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock. If you are an ExOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IEC Electronics Corp. ( IEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash. If you are an IEC Electronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com